Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get your Portfolio automatically emailed to you up to 4 times a day with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

This Little-Known Penny Stock Is Doubling Thanks to AI. Is It Too Late to Buy Shares?

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Bullish - green stock market chart with arrow up day trade by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock
Bullish - green stock market chart with arrow up day trade by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock

Brand Engagement Network (BNAI) shares more than doubled on Dec. 29 after the conversational artificial intelligence (AI) solutions firm secured a sizable contract from a leading ads agency. 

In its press release, BNAI confirmed that it will develop a custom AI engagement solution for one of the agency’s clients, which is a top-10 pharmaceutical firm. 

Despite the cosmic run, Brand Engagement Network stock remains down some 75% year-to-date.

www.barchart.com

Is It Too Late to Invest in BNAI Stock?

BNAI shares soared on the contract announcement primarily because it represents meaningful near-term revenue for the micro-cap company. 

Its management expects the contract to drive $250,000 in development revenue in the final quarter of this year, with monthly recurring license fees anticipated to being in 2026. 

More broadly, the agreement demonstrates Brand Engagement Network’s ability to penetrate high-barrier, regulated industries where artificial intelligence compliance and data integrity are paramount concerns. 

In short, the strategic entry into the pharma space represents significant commercial validation for the company’s technology platform, making its stock much more attractive for the coming year. 

What Else Makes BNAI Shares Worth Investing?

Investors should note that Brand Engagement Network – even after an explosive rally this week – remains a penny stock, which often means extreme volatility and increased risk of ownership.

On the flip side, however, BNAI’s technicals suggest continued momentum ahead. The recent rally has pushed it past its 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level, potentially clearing the path to $10. 

Additionally, the stock’s 9-day relative strength index (RSI) currently sits at 49, reinforcing that it could rally further without reaching overbought conditions. 

BNAI stock is worth owning also because the firm’s broader AI healthcare strategy extends beyond a single contract, to an exclusive Latin American licensing partnership and the planned launch of Skye Salud in Mexico. 

What’s the Consensus Rating on Brands Engagement Network?

Brands Engagement Network Inc doesn’t currently receive coverage from a large number of Wall Street analysts.  

However, the only one who covers BNAI shares rates them at “Strong Buy” with a price target of $20, indicating potential for a 7x rally from here. 

www.barchart.com

This article was created with the support of automated content tools from our partners at Sigma.AI. Together, our financial data and AI solutions help us to deliver more informed market headline analysis to readers faster than ever.


On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
BNAI 2.13 -0.38 -14.97%
Brand Engagement Network Inc

Most Popular News

Artificial Intelligence technology concept by NicoEINino via Shutterstock 1
Micron Technology Bear Put Spread Could Return 197% in this Down Move
Buy Button by Formatoriginal via Shutterstock 2
The Ultimate Buy and Hold Dividend ETF for Any Market
Costco Wholesale Corp trailer by- Sundry Photography via iStock 3
A Less-Costly Way to Buy Costco to Gain Leveraged Upside in COST Stock
Bullish - green stock market chart with arrow up day trade by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock 4
The Next Two Years Will Belong To Breakups: Investors Who Miss It Will Miss the Cycle
Trader 2 at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 5
Stocks Set to Open Lower as Investors Trim Risk at Year-End, Fed Minutes Awaited
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot