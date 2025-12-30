Play the Red-Hot Metals Market with This 1 Aluminum Stock

Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) is trading at new 3-year highs.

The stock is up nearly 70% over the past year and has strong technical momentum.

KALU maintains a 100% “Buy” opinion from Barchart.

Analyst and investor sentiment is bullish, with multiple “Buy” ratings and low short interest at 3.34%.

Today’s Featured Stock

Valued at $1.91 billion, Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) is a leading producer of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum (ALH26) products, serving customers worldwide with highly engineered solutions for aerospace and high-strength, general engineering, and custom automotive and industrial applications. The company’s North American facilities produce value-added sheet, plate, extrusions, rod, bar, tube, and wire products.

What I’m Watching

I found today’s Chart of the Day by using Barchart’s powerful screening functions to sort for stocks with the highest technical buy signals; superior current momentum in both strength and direction; and a Trend Seeker “buy” signal. I then used Barchart’s Flipcharts feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. KALU checks those boxes. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a new “Buy” on Oct. 8, the stock has gained 44.22%.

Barchart Technical Indicators for Kaiser Aluminum

Editor’s Note: The technical indicators below are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change each day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report. These technical indicators form the Barchart Opinion on a particular stock.

Kaiser Aluminum scored a new 3-year high of $119.13 on Dec. 30.

KALU has a Weighted Alpha of +85.27.

Kaiser has a 100% “Buy” opinion from Barchart.

The stock gained 69.50% over the past year.

KALU has its Trend Seeker “Buy” signal intact.

The stock recently traded at $118.65 with a 50-day moving average of $99.07.

Kaiser made 15 new highs and gained 23.53% in the last month.

Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 80.70.

There’s a technical support level around $115.88.

Don’t Forget the Fundamentals

$1.91 billion market capitalization.

24.29x trailing price-earnings ratio.

2.6% dividend yield.

Revenue is expected to grow 10.64% this year and another 12.95% next year.

Earnings are estimated to increase 135.53% this year and an additional 22.45% next year.

Analyst and Investor Sentiment on Kaiser Aluminum

Wall Street analysts tracked by Barchart have given 2 “Strong Buy” and 1 “Hold” opinion on the stock with price targets between $105 and $108.

Value Line ranks the stock “Above Average” with price targets between $49 and $154.

CFRA’s MarketScope Advisor rates the stock as “Buy.”

Morningstar thinks with the stock’s recent runup, it’s still fairly valued.

756 investors following the stock on Motley Fool think it will beat the market, while 56 think it won’t.

4,750 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha, which rates the stock a “Strong Buy.”

Shorth interest is low at 3.34% of the float.

The Bottom Line on Kaiser Aluminum

Wall Street analysts and individual investors agree on Kaiser, and the good news is they are the largest supplier of a necessary commodity.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance.