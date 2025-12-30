1 Currency Trade That Could Be a Huge Winner in 2026

March Australian dollar (A6H26) futures present a buying opportunity on more price strength.

See on the daily bar chart for the March Australian dollar futures that prices are trending up and have just hit a contract high. See, too, at the bottom of the chart that the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is in a bullish posture as the MACD line is above the red trigger line and both lines are trending higher. Bulls have the solid near-term technical advantage.

Fundamentally, easier Federal Reserve U.S. monetary policy is bullish for the Australian dollar and bearish for the greenback. Also, Australia’s economy is highly dependent on raw commodity exports, which have been in higher demand recently.

A move in the March Aussie dollar above chart resistance at the contract high of .6729 would become a buying opportunity. The upside price objective would be .6950 or above. Technical support, for which to place a protective sell stop just below, is seen at .6625.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

