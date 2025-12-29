Palantir Stock Is Up 145% in 2025. What The Data Tells Us to Expect for the New Year.

Palantir (PLTR) stock was lucrative for investors this year as the company’s commercial unit continued to grow rapidly while its government segment remained a reliable source of cash.

Last month, the Nasdaq-listed firm raised its full-year outlook as well, now seeing revenue coming in at about $4.4 billion, reflecting management’s confidence in continued momentum ahead.

At the time of writing, Palantir shares are already up more than 145% versus the start of 2025.

What to Expect From Palantir Stock in 2026

PLTR finished its third financial quarter with commercial remaining deal value (RDV) up roughly 200% year-on-year, indicating robust demand for its platforms among U.S. enterprises.

Sure, the stock isn’t inexpensive heading into 2026, but continued upside in Foundry, Gotham, and Apollo use cases suggest the premium may be justified.

On the “Rule of 40” – a key SaaS industry benchmark – the data analytics giant sits at a staggering 94 currently, underscoring its rare balance of growth and profitability.

Even from a technical perspective, PLTR stock is attractive, with a 100-day relative strength index (RSI) at nearly 55, reinforcing the upward momentum isn’t out of juice just yet.

BofA Sees Massive Further Upside in PLTR Shares

Bank of America analysts reiterated their “Buy” rating on Palantir stock last week after the Denver-headquartered firm secured a two-year, $48 million U.S. Navy ShipOS contract.

According to the investment firm, evolving use cases will grow margin, unlocking material further upside in the AI stock over time.

In 2026, BofA sees it hitting $255, indicating potential upside of another 30% from current levels.

Options traders seem to agree with the bank as well. According to Barchart, derivatives contracts expiring late March suggest Palantir shares could be trading at north of $225 over the next three months.

What’s the Consensus Rating on Palantir Technologies?

Not all investment firms share Bank of America’s optimism on PLTR stock, though.

The consensus rating on Palantir shares currently sits at “Hold” only, with the mean target of about $193 already in line with the price at which they are trading currently.

Simply put, Wall Street more broadly sees much of the upside as priced in already in this AI stock.