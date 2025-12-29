Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to get Screeners that run automatically with the results emailed to you! FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

How Much Higher Will Oat Prices Go in 2026?

Jim Wyckoff - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Rolled oats in a metal scope by Octavio Parra via Shutterstock_com
Rolled oats in a metal scope by Octavio Parra via Shutterstock_com
Unlock a 1-Year FREE Barchart Premier Subscription by opening & funding a Plus500 futures account & making a trade

March oats (ZOH26) futures present a buying opportunity on more price strength.

See on the daily bar chart for March oats futures that prices are starting to trend up and have hit a three-week high. A bullish V-bottom reversal pattern has developed in the daily bar chart. See, too, at the bottom of the chart that the moving average convergence divergence indicator is in a bullish posture as the MACD line is above the red trigger line and both lines are trending higher.

Fundamentally, lower U.S. oats crop production and supplies in North America have been due to recent drought conditions in oats-growing country. Also, global demand for oats is on the rise. 

A move in March oats above chart resistance at $3.12 would give the bulls more power and it would also become a buying opportunity. The upside price objective would be $3.50 or above. Technical support, for which to place a protective sell stop just below, is located at $2.95.

www.barchart.com

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%): 

Trading commodity futures and options is not for everyone. IT IS A VOLATILE, COMPLEX AND RISKY BUSINESS. Before you invest any money in futures or options contracts, you should consider your financial experience, goals and financial resources, and know how much you can afford to lose above and beyond your initial payment to a broker. You should understand commodity futures and options contracts and your obligations in entering into those contracts. You should understand your exposure to risk and other aspects of trading by thoroughly reviewing the risk disclosure documents your broker is required to give you. 


On the date of publication, Jim Wyckoff did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZOH26 305-2 -2-6 -0.89%
Oats

Most Popular News

Stock crash red market down by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock 1
The Next Market Collapse Will Be Quiet And That Is Exactly Why Investors Will Miss It
Cisco Systems, Inc_ magnified logo-by Pavel Kapysh via Shutterstock 2
Cisco Systems Stock Is Treading Water - How to Use Puts and Calls to Play CSCO
A colorful concept image of a scoring system_ Image by Who is Danny via Shutterstock_ 3
Here’s a Smart Way to Trade Robinhood (HOOD) Stock Without Going into Lottery Mode
Magnifying glass showing the words Pre Market by Evan_huang via Shutterstock 4
Santa Claus Rally, Fed Minutes and Other Can't Miss Items this Week
NVIDIA Corp logo on phone and AI chip-by Below the Sky via Shutterstock 5
Nvidia Stock Is ‘Ripe’ for Gains in 2026, According to This Top Analyst
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot