How Much Higher Will Oat Prices Go in 2026?

March oats (ZOH26) futures present a buying opportunity on more price strength.

See on the daily bar chart for March oats futures that prices are starting to trend up and have hit a three-week high. A bullish V-bottom reversal pattern has developed in the daily bar chart. See, too, at the bottom of the chart that the moving average convergence divergence indicator is in a bullish posture as the MACD line is above the red trigger line and both lines are trending higher.

Fundamentally, lower U.S. oats crop production and supplies in North America have been due to recent drought conditions in oats-growing country. Also, global demand for oats is on the rise.

A move in March oats above chart resistance at $3.12 would give the bulls more power and it would also become a buying opportunity. The upside price objective would be $3.50 or above. Technical support, for which to place a protective sell stop just below, is located at $2.95.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%):