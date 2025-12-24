Barchart.com
Trump Just Sent This Lesser-Known Stock Plunging. Should You Buy the Dip?

Ruchi Gupta - Barchart - Columnist

Wind farm windmills cloudy by roman023 via iStock
Orsted ADR (DNNGY) stands as a global leader in renewable energy, specializing in offshore and onshore wind farms, solar power, energy storage, green hydrogen, and bioenergy solutions. The company drives the energy transition by developing large-scale projects that deliver clean power to millions, with a focus on cost-competitive offshore wind and innovative storage technologies to stabilize grids and support electrification.

Founded in 1973, it is headquartered in Fredericia, Denmark, with operations across Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific.

Orsted’s Stock Performance

Orsted ADR trades just above its 52‑week low of about $5.75 and far below the $33 high, reflecting a deep de-rating after capital raises and guidance cuts. Over the past five days, the stock has declined by roughly 12.8%, approximately 4.63% lower over the last month, and is down nearly 51.38% over the last three months, resulting in a year-to-date (YTD) loss of close to 59% and a decline of over 12 months.

By contrast, European utilities benchmarks have been roughly flat to modestly positive over the same 1‑year period, meaning Orsted has sharply underperformed its sector peers amid project delays, dilutive equity issuance, and weaker EBITDA guidance.

www.barchart.com

Orsted Results

Orsted ADR reported Q3 2025 EBITDA of DKK 3.1 billion, down DKK 6.5 billion from Q3 2024 as exceptional partnership and trading gains did not repeat. The quarter swung to a net loss of DKK 1.7 billion (around USD $260 million), versus a net profit of DKK 5.2 billion a year earlier, coming in weaker than analyst expectations that had anticipated a small profit or near‑breakeven result.

Underlying operating trends were mixed. Offshore EBITDA fell on lower wind speeds, step‑downs in subsidies at older projects, and the absence of last year’s unusually strong power trading, partly offset by ramp‑up at Gode Wind 3 and grid‑delay compensation at Borkum Riffgrund 3. Onshore EBITDA declined modestly to about DKK 0.8 billion, while Bioenergy & Other turned negative.

For the first nine months, EBITDA (ex-partnerships and cancellation fees) was DKK 17.0 billion, roughly in line with the prior year, but impairments and higher capital employed pushed reported ROCE down to 2.0% (10.2% on an adjusted basis). Operating cash flow for Q3 was negative DKK 1.2 billion, with 9M operating cash flow of DKK 6.7 billion versus DKK 8.1 billion in 2024.

Despite the weak quarter, Orsted reaffirmed full‑year 2025 EBITDA guidance of DKK 24–27 billion, excluding new partnerships and cancellation fees, citing solid nine‑month performance and typically stronger wind conditions in Q4. The company also maintained its 2025 gross investment guidance of DKK 50–54 billion and highlighted progress on its 8.1 GW offshore construction pipeline and capital-structure strengthening via a large rights issue and the planned 50% farm-down of Hornsea 3.

Orsted Stock Slides

Orsted shares plunged 13% in late trading after the U.S. Department of the Interior suspended leases for five offshore wind projects already under construction. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum cited national security concerns as the reason for the pause, impacting key U.S. developments in the Danish renewable giant's portfolio. Ørsted shares closed down 12.7% amid the news.

Should You Buy DNNGY?

Orsted offers compelling long-term value for renewable believers, trading near 52-week lows despite reaffirmed 2025 EBITDA guidance. Recent U.S. project pauses add near-term risk, but Europe's offshore wind pipeline remains robust, reflecting upside and providing investors an opportunity to buy the dip. 


On the date of publication, Ruchi Gupta did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
DNNGY 6.1950 +0.0150 +0.24%
Orsted ADR

