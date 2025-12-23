Sidus Space Just Scored a Major Golden Dome Win. Should You Buy SIDU Stock Here?

A concept image of space_ Image by Canities via Shutterstock_

Sidus Space (SIDU) stock more than doubled on Dec. 22 after the space and defense-tech company secured a spot in the U.S. government’s $151 billion “SHIELD” program.

“This milestone reflects our ability to deliver integrated solutions across multiple domains,” said Carol Craig, the firm’s chief executive in a press release on Monday.

Despite the explosive rally, Sidus stock remains down some 70% year-to-date.

Why Does SHIELD Participation Matter for SIDU Stock

The Missile Defense Agency’s contract is largely positive for SIDU shares as it validates the firm’s defense-tech capabilities and boosts its visibility into future revenue.

The award positions Sidus Space within a massive, multi-year federal initiative, making its stock infinitely more attractive for institutional investors.

For the Nasdaq-listed firm, participation in the SHIELD program means a major dose of credibility that opens doors to strategic partnerships and future contracts.

In short, investors cheered the announcement mostly because it signals stable funding and growth potential, reducing concerns about sustainability.

This prospect of transformative scale in the years ahead is what drove SIDU higher on Monday.

Are Sidus Space Shares Worth Owning Heading Into 2026?

SIDU stock is worth owning heading into 2026 also because the management is positioning it as a niche player within the fast-growing space and defense technology sector.

It’s not just government support. The Florida-based company has catalysts tied to satellite launches and payload services as well.

Despite operational challenges, its micro-cap valuation leaves room for outsized gains if execution improves and contract wins accumulate.

From a technical perspective, the picture is just as attractive. Sidus Space is now trading decisively above its key moving averages ( 50-day, 100-day, 200-day ), suggesting the bullish momentum is likely here to stay.

How High Could SIDU Fly Next Year?

For some investors, a glaring red flag on Sidus Space shares may be the absence of extensive Wall Street coverage.