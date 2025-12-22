Barchart.com
Hogs Pop Higher to Begin the Holiday Week

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Piglets napping by Larry White via Pixabay
Lean hog futures were up 65 to 85 cents across most contracts on Monday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $67.16 on Monday afternoon, down 29 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 15 cents on December 18 at $83.73. 

Export Sales data from this morning showed a total of 27,436 MT of pork sold in the week ending on December 4. Shipments were tallied at 31,074 MT.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Monday PM report was $1.35 lower at $98.41 per cwt. The butt and belly were the only primals reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday at 496,000 head. That was 17,000 head larger than last Monday and 6,295 head above the same week last year.

Feb 26 Hogs  closed at $85.350, up $0.850,

Apr 26 Hogs  closed at $89.875, up $0.750

May 26 Hogs  closed at $93.600, up $0.675,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

