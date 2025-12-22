Barchart.com
Less than $10/month! View ALL results for your Stocks, ETFs and Funds Screeners with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Hogs Look to Holiday Shortened Week of Trade

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Piglets Sleeping Next to Each Other by Roy Buri via Pixabay
Lean hog futures were steady to 40 cents higher on Friday, as February was a tick lower last week. Preliminary open interest was up 1,176 contracts on Friday, suggesting some new buying. The market will close early on Wednesday and be off on Thursday for Christmas. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $67.45 on Friday afternoon, down $1.20 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was up 1 cent on December 17 at $83.88. 

Spec traders were busy adding back to their net long in the week ending on December 9, according to CFTC data. The net long was back up 4,821 contracts to 51,471 contracts in that week.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Friday AM report was $2.22 higher at $99.76 per cwt. The loin was the only primal reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for last week at 2.683 million head. That was 39,000 head below last week but 97,673 head above the same week last year.

Feb 26 Hogs  closed at $84.500, up $0.375,

Apr 26 Hogs  closed at $89.125, up $0.175

May 26 Hogs  closed at $92.925, up $0.050,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEJ26 89.600s +0.475 +0.53%
Lean Hogs
HEG26 84.950 +0.450 +0.53%
Lean Hogs
HEK26 93.325 +0.400 +0.43%
Lean Hogs

