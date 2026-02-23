Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to attend LIVE "Market on Close" program each Friday with John Rowland. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Up 265% in the Past 5 Days, Is There Any More Upside Left for Rackspace Stock?

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Stock exchange financial or forex graph by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock
Stock exchange financial or forex graph by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock

Rackspace Technology (RXT) shares have stunned the market with a historic 265% vertical climb over the last five trading days, fueled by a high-stakes strategic partnership with Palantir (PLTR).

The deal, which integrates PLTR’s artificial intelligence (AI) platform into its private cloud, has sparked a “Hail Mary” rally for a stock that was hovering at a year-to-date low of $0.41 just weeks ago. 

Despite this explosive move to the upside, Rackspace stock remains down some 50% from its 52-week high, leaving investors wondering if this is a genuine AI-driven pivot or a terminal bounce. 

www.barchart.com

Here’s Why Rackspace Stock Remains Super Risky to Own in 2026

The sheer velocity of Rackspace’s recent rally suggests it’s driven more by “meme” dynamics than fundamental re-evaluation. 

Even after the meteoric run, RXT remains a penny stock, which makes it vulnerable to extreme volatility and speculative retail frenzies. 

In the weeks leading up to the Palantir announcement, short interest in RXT stock had risen to over 27%, signaling much of its explosive surge last week was likely a massive short squeeze. 

Historically, rallies built on short-covering and hype rather than sustainable earnings growth tend to fade just as quickly as they ignite, leaving late-comers vulnerable to a sharp correction.  

Financials Warrant Cutting Exposure to RXT Shares at Current Levels

While the Palantir headline is positive for Rackspace shares, the firm’s balance sheet tells a more sobering story. 

The AI partnerships doesn’t immediately fix revenue deceleration or persistent net losses, which have long weighed on the company’s share price. 

Meanwhile, RXT is groaning under a massive debt burden of more than $2.8 billion, with interest expenses continuing to eat away at its narrow margins. 

Investors should also note that Rackspace Technology has a small cadre of PLTR-trained engineers, and scaling this workforce will require significant capital it just can’t afford. 

This is partly why options traders are currently pricing in a decline in RXT to $0.35 by mid-May. 

Wall Street Continues to Rate Rackspace Technology at ‘Hold’

What’s also worth mentioning is that Wall Street remains cautious on Rackspace Technology as well. 

The consensus rating on RXT shares sits at “Hold” only with the mean target of $1.48 indicating potential downside of about 10% from current levels. 

www.barchart.com

This article was created with the support of automated content tools from our partners at Sigma.AI. Together, our financial data and AI solutions help us to deliver more informed market headline analysis to readers faster than ever.


On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
RXT 1.6100 -0.0700 -4.17%
Rackspace Technology Inc
PLTR 130.16 -5.08 -3.76%
Palantir Technologies Inc Cl A

Most Popular News

Oracle Corp_ logo on phone and stock data-by Rokas Tenys via Shutterstock 1
Oracle Stock Plunges 55%: Buy the Dip or Stay Away?
Palantir by rblfmr via Shutterstock 2
If Palantir is Near a Bottom, What's the Best Play in PLTR Stock?
Fearless girl in front of bull on Wall Street by Daniel Lloyd Blunk-Fernandez via Unsplash 3
Most Retail Investors Think They’re Investing: They’re Actually Trading The Market
Phone and computer internet network by Pinkypills via iStock 4
Dear IonQ Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for February 25
A Palantir sign displayed on an office building by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 5
Down 24% in 2026, Where Is Palantir Stock Headed Next and Should You Buy PLTR Here?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot