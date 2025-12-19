Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Jump-Start Your Search For Promising Trade Ideas With Barchart Premier’s "Top Stock Pick". FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Hogs Close with Slight Strength on Friday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Piglets in a pasture by Beatrice Hohl via Pixabay
Piglets in a pasture by Beatrice Hohl via Pixabay
Exclusive offer! Open & fund a Plus500 futures account & trade to get a FREE 1-year Barchart Premier subscription

Lean hog futures were steady to 40 cents higher on Friday, as February was a tick lower this week. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $67.45 on Friday afternoon, down $1.20 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was up 1 cent on December 17 at $83.88. 

Spec traders were busy adding back to their net long in the week ending on December 9, according to CFTC data. The net long was back up 4,821 contracts to 51,471 contracts in that week.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Friday AM report was $2.22 higher at $99.76 per cwt. The loin was the only primal reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for this week at 2.683 million head. That was 39,000 head below last week but 97,673 head above the same week last year.

Feb 26 Hogs  closed at $84.500, up $0.375,

Apr 26 Hogs  closed at $89.125, up $0.175

May 26 Hogs  closed at $92.925, up $0.050,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEJ26 89.125s +0.175 +0.20%
Lean Hogs
HEG26 84.500s +0.375 +0.45%
Lean Hogs
HEK26 92.925s +0.050 +0.05%
Lean Hogs

Most Popular News

A close-up shot of Warren Buffett_ Image by mark reinstein via Shutterstock_ 1
‘We’ll Be in These Stocks 10, 20 Years’: Warren Buffett’s $30 Billion Bet Gets a Big Boost as Bank of Japan Raises Rates to 30-Year High
Double explosure with businesss charts and financial district of megapolis city by Golden Dayz via Shutterstock 2
Stocks Climb Before the Open on Micron Boost Ahead of U.S. Inflation Data
Image of Warren E_ Buffett by Photo Agency via Shutterstock 3
Warren Buffett Used to Give His Family Members $10,000 in Cash for Christmas – Why He Stopped, and What the Oracle of Omaha Left Under the Tree Instead
Cybersecurity by AIBooth via Shutterstock 4
Exposing the Hidden Geometry of Palo Alto (PANW) Stock Most Investors Will Miss
Investor checking market data by SAI SU PAW KA via Shutterstock 5
Forget Nvidia and Broadcom. This Forgotten Retail Stock Is a Top Performer in 2025.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot