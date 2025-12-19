This Biotech Stock Has More Than Tripled in 2025, but Red Flags Are Waving

AnaptysBio (ANAB) has surged 227% over the past year, hitting a 5-year high.

Shares have strong technical momentum and a 100% “Buy” opinion from Barchart.

Analyst sentiment remains bullish, but Wall Street thinks earnings and revenue will decline next year.

More than 30% of the float is sold short, creating another reason for caution with ANAB.

Today’s Featured Stock

Valued at $1.32 billion, AnaptysBio (ANAB) is a biotechnology company. It is involved in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies for inflammation and immuno-oncology.

What I’m Watching

I found today’s Chart of the Day by using Barchart’s powerful screening functions to sort for stocks with the highest technical buy signals; superior current momentum in both strength and direction; and a Trend Seeker “buy” signal. I then used Barchart’s Flipcharts feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. ANAB checks those boxes. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a new “Buy” on Nov. 18, the stock has gained 32.5%.

Barchart Technical Indicators for AnaptysBio

Editor’s Note: The technical indicators below are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change each day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report. These technical indicators form the Barchart Opinion on a particular stock.

AnaptysBio hit a 5-year high of $49.52 on Dec. 19.

ANAB has a Weighted Alpha of +194.83.

AnaptysBio has a 100% “Buy” opinion from Barchart.

The stock gained 226.93% over the past year.

ANAB has its Trend Seeker “Buy” signal intact.

The stock recently traded at $49.52 with a 50-day moving average of $38.58.

AnaptysBio made 9 new highs and gained 32.50% in the last month.

Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 75.79.

There’s a technical support level around $46.14.

Don’t Forget the Fundamentals

$1.32 billion market capitalization.

Revenue is expected to grow 124.23% this year but decrease by 37.71% next year.

Earnings are estimated to increase 71.91% this year but decrease by 181.57% next year.

Analysts and Investor Sentiment on AnaptysBio

Wall Street likes this stock and so do individual investors.

Wall Street analysts tracked by Barchart have given 11 “Strong Buy” and 2 “Hold” opinions on the stock.

Value Line gives the stock an “Above Average” rating.

CFRA’s MarketScope Advisor rates it a “Hold.”

Morningstar thinks even with the stock’s recent runup, it’s 7% undervalued with a fair value of $49.36.

115 investors following the stock on Motley Fool think it will beat the market, while 24 think it won’t.

4,120 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha, which rates the stock as a “Strong Buy.”

Short interest is at a very high 31.84% of the float.

The Bottom Line on AnaptysBio

I realize that Wall Street analysts and individual investors are high on this stock, but it is predicted that both revenue and earnings will decline next year. That, coupled with a very high short interest of 31.84% of the float, gives me caution signals. You can ride the tide for a little bit more but keep your stop losses in place for when the party ends.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance.