Hogs Look to Close Out the Week

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Piglets napping by Larry White via Pixabay
Piglets napping by Larry White via Pixabay
Lean hog futures closed with Thursday gains of 95 cents to $1.12. Preliminary open interest was up just 1,023 contracts on Thursday. USDA’s national base hog price was down $1.06 in the Thursday afternoon report at $68.65. The CME Lean Hog Index was up 57 cents on December 16 at $83.87. 

USDA’s Export Sales report showed 30,646 MT of pork sold in the week ending on 11/27 for 2025, with 2,351 MT for 2026 delivery. Shipments were tallied at a 9-week low at 27,091 MT.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Thursday PM report was $$1.11 lower to $97.43 per cwt. The loin and rib primals were the only reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Thursday at 495,000 head, with the weekly total at 1.957 million head. That was 8,000 head below last week and 10,755 head above the same week last year.

Feb 26 Hogs  closed at $84.125, up $1.125,

Apr 26 Hogs  closed at $88.950, up $1.000

May 26 Hogs  closed at $92.875, up $0.950,


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEJ26 88.950s +1.000 +1.14%
Lean Hogs
HEG26 84.125s +1.125 +1.36%
Lean Hogs
HEK26 92.875s +0.950 +1.03%
Lean Hogs

