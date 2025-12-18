This Bank Stock May Be Small, But It Has Big Potential

First Capital (FCAP) has surged 132% over the past year, reaching a new 5-year.

Shares have strong technical momentum and maintain a 100% “Buy” opinion from Barchart

Despite limited analyst coverage, sentiment is positive.

FCAP could benefit further if 30-year mortgage rates drop below 5%.

Today’s Featured Stock

Valued at $233 million, First Capital (FCAP) is a holding company. Through its subsidiary, First Federal Bank, it is engaged primarily in the origination of residential mortgage loans.

To a lesser extent, the bank also originates consumer, commercial business, commercial real estate (including farm properties), and residential construction loans. The bank is regulated by the Office of Thrift Supervision and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

What I’m Watching

I found today’s Chart of the Day by using Barchart’s powerful screening functions to sort for stocks with the highest technical buy signals; superior current momentum in both strength and direction; and a Trend Seeker “buy” signal. I then used Barchart’s Flipcharts feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. FCAP checks those boxes. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a new “Buy” on Nov. 21, the stock has gained 46.56%.

Barchart Technical Indicators for First Capital

Editor’s Note: The technical indicators below are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change each day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report. These technical indicators form the Barchart Opinion on a particular stock.

First Capital hit a 5-year high of $70.05 on Dec. 18.

FACP has a Weighted Alpha of +128.71.

First Capital has a 100% “Buy” opinion from Barchart.

The stock gained 131.57% over the past year.

FCAP has its Trend Seeker “Buy” signal intact.

The stock recently traded at $69.47 with a 50-day moving average of $47.92.

First Capital made 16 new highs and gained 51.91% in the last month.

Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 85.36.

There’s a technical support level around $67.23.

Don’t Forget the Fundamentals

$233 million market capitalization.

15.05x trailing price-earnings ratio.

1.78% dividend yield.

Analysts and Investor Sentiment on First Capital

Wall Street has not discovered this company yet, but individual investors have.

The Wall Street analyst tracked by Barchart has given FCAP a “Strong Buy” rating.

Value Line rates it “Average.”

CFRA’s MarketScope Advisor rates it a “Strong Buy.”

Morningstar thinks even with the stock’s recent runup, it’s fairly valued.

136 investors following the stock on Motley Fool think it will beat the market, while 7 think it won't.

407 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha, which does not rate this stock.

Short interest is at a very low 1.29% of the float.

The Bottom Line on First Capital

This stock could have great potential if the 30-year mortgage rate ever drops below 5%.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance.