Why You Should Sell the U.S. Dollar and Buy the Euro Instead

March Euro currency (E6H26) futures present a buying opportunity on more price strength.

See on the daily bar chart for the March Euro currency that prices are trending higher and this week hit a 2.5-month high. The bulls have the near-term technical advantage as “the trend is their friend.”

Fundamentally, a lukewarm U.S. economy and the recent Federal Reserve interest rate cut are bearish for the U.S. dollar and bullish for the Euro. The European Central Bank has remained more cautious on any future interest rate cuts, which is price-friendly for the Euro.

A move in the March Euro currency futures above chart resistance at 1.1800 would give the bulls fresh power and it would also become a buying opportunity. The upside price objective would be 1.2050, or above. Technical support, for which to place a protective sell stop just below, is located at 1.1700.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%):