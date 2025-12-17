How Is BXP, Inc.'s Stock Performance Compared to Other REIT Stocks?

Boston, Massachusetts-based BXP, Inc. (BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces. Valued at $11.3 billion by market cap, the company operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT), including properties owned by joint ventures totaling 53.5 million square feet and 186 properties.
Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and BXP perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the REIT - office industry. BXP excels with its high-quality properties in prime markets, achieving strong occupancy rates and commanding premium rents due to its reputation as a top landlord for creditworthy clients.
Despite its notable strength, BXP slipped 15.1% from its 52-week high of $83.29, achieved on Dec. 9, 2024. Over the past three months, BXP stock declined 10.4%, underperforming the iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF’s (ICF) 2.5% losses during the same time frame.
In the longer term, shares of BXP fell 2.9% on a six-month basis, outperforming ICF’s six-month losses of 3.2%. However, the stock dipped 12.3% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming ICF’s 5.5% drop over the last year.
BXP has been trading above its 200-day moving average since late August, with slight fluctuations. However, the stock has been trading below its 50-day moving average since early October, with slight fluctuations.
On Oct. 28, BXP reported its Q3 results, and its shares closed down more than 5% in the following trading session. Its FFO of $1.74 per share surpassed Wall Street expectations of $1.72 per share. The company’s revenue stood at $871.5 million, up 1.4% year over year. BXP expects full-year FFO in the range of $6.89 to $6.92 per share.
In the competitive arena of REIT - office, SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) has lagged behind the stock, with 30.6% losses on a six-month basis and a 39.3% fall over the past 52 weeks.
Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on BXP’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 23 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $79.05 suggests a potential upside of 11.8% from current price levels.
On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.