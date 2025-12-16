Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to attend LIVE "Market on Close" program each Friday with John Rowland. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Buy the Dip, or Panic Sell? What This Powerful Chart Indicator is Telling Us About the Stock Market Now.

Barchart Insights - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Desk setup looking at stocks by LanaStock via iStock
Desk setup looking at stocks by LanaStock via iStock

The TTM Squeeze is a powerful volatility indicator that identifies periods of low volatility and anticipates potential breakouts. However, it can also sometimes indicate periods of indecision and a lack of conviction. 

Pulling up today's results from Barchart's investing ideas page, TTM Squeeze Triggered, highlights exactly this mood in the market. This list represents squeeze candidates whose Bollinger Bands are compressed within their Keltner Bands.

The screen applied below filters the results to show only those stocks with an active options market. The results show a mixed bag of sectors and industries just inside the top 10: semiconductors; software; oil, communications; autos; cybersecurity; and mining stocks. 

www.barchart.com

But what I found particularly interesting is that their charts look eerily similar – i.e., there’s a recent top, a minor drawback, and a period of considerable consolidation. 

Utilizing Barchart's TTM Squeeze Chart Template, the technical trader will also notice that many of these stocks are also trading at or below their intermediate exponential moving averages, such as the 34-day EMA.

www.barchart.com

This could indicate two potential outcomes. The broader market is waiting for a new catalyst to propel prices out of the current range, and recent activity is leaning toward a move to the downside. However, assumptions are dangerous in trading, and only a "firing" of the TTM Squeeze indicator can confirm a new period of volatility (in other words, directional movement).

But what this indicator is telling me currently is that it’s not yet the time to commit new capital to the market, and sitting on my hands might be the best trading plan right now.

– John Rowland, CMT, is Barchart’s Senior Market Strategist and host of Market on Close.


On the date of publication, Barchart Insights did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Most Popular News

Broadcom Inc logo on building-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 1
Broadcom Stock Dips Post Earnings: Is AVGO a Buy, Sell, or Hold?
Bull vs bear fork in the road by Lightspring via Shutterstock 2
Did the QQQ Bull Run Just End? Here’s Why This Candlestick is a Bearish Confirmation.
Nvidia logo on phone screen with stock chart by xalien via Shutterstock 3
Forget the AI Bubble and Buy Nvidia Stock for 2026: Here’s Why
Page of newspaper with words options trading by Vitalii Vodolazskyi via Shutterstock 4
Bear Call Spread Opportunities for December 15th
Bull on Wall Street by Alexander Naumann via Pixabay 5
Robinhood Markets Stock: Is HOOD Outperforming the Financial Sector?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot