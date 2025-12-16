Barchart.com
Is News Corporation Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Anushka Mukherjee - Barchart - Columnist

News Corp signage by- JHVEPhoto via iStock
News Corp signage by- JHVEPhoto via iStock

News Corporation (NWS) is a global, diversified media and information services powerhouse, dedicated to creating and delivering trusted, engaging content along with a wide range of products and services. Its portfolio spans information and news, digital real estate platforms, and book publishing, giving the company a strong presence across multiple media channels. 

Valued at approximately $16.3 billion by market capitalization, News Corporation is firmly classified as a “large-cap” stock, well above the $10 billion threshold. Headquartered in New York, News Corp has major operations in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom, with its content and services reaching audiences around the world.

That said, the stock’s recent performance tells a less inspiring story. Over the past three months, shares of News Corp have slid nearly 11%, sharply underperforming the Nasdaq Composite ($NASX), which has gained about 3.2% over the same period. After touching a 52-week high of $35.58, NWS has since cooled off, pulling back roughly 17.7% from that peak.

www.barchart.com

The underperformance becomes even more apparent when you zoom out. Over the past year, News Corp shares have been down 6.9%, and the stock has slipped another 3.8% so far in 2025. That’s a stark contrast to the broader market, which has surged 15.7% over the past year and is up a strong 19.4% in 2025, highlighting just how far NWS has trailed the market’s rally.

Adding to the bearish setup, the stock has remained below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since early October, a clear technical signal that downside momentum continues to dominate the trend.

www.barchart.com

On Nov. 6, News Corp posted its fiscal 2026 first-quarter results, striking a cautious balance between growth and pressure. Revenue inched up 2% year over year to $2.14 billion, supported by steady gains at Dow Jones and Digital Real Estate Services. Still, the earnings picture softened, with EPS easing to $0.20 from $0.21 in the year-ago quarter, reflecting lingering profitability headwinds despite improving top-line momentum.

While NWS has underperformed the broader market, its struggles look comparatively modest next to peer Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK). Cinemark’s shares have been hit far harder, sliding nearly 26% over the past year and sinking another 23.1% in 2025.

Even so, Wall Street hasn’t lost faith in NWS’ story. News Corp carries a unanimous “Strong Buy” rating from all three analysts covering the stock. The stock’s average price target of $39.33 points to a compelling upside of roughly 34.4% from current levels.


On the date of publication, Anushka Mukherjee did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

