Hog Traders Look to Monday Trade

Lean hog futures posted 25 to 35 cent gains across the front months on Friday, with December down 7 cents upon expiration. February was up $2.25 last week. Friday’s open interest was up 889 contracts. USDA’s national base hog price was down 41 cents in the Friday afternoon report at $71.28. The CME Lean Hog Index was up 41 cents on December 10 at $82.57.

Commitment of Traders data showed a total of 13,524 contracts cut from the net long position as of November 18 to 57,988 contracts. We will get another catchup report this afternoon.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Friday afternoon report was 63 cents lower to $98.21 per cwt. The ham primal was the only reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for last week through Saturday at 2.727 million head. That was 30,000 head above last week and 166,503 head above the same week last year.

Dec 25 Hogs closed at $83.325, down $0.075,

Feb 26 Hogs closed at $84.525, up $0.350

Apr 26 Hogs closed at $89.525, up $0.300,