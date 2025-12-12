Barchart.com
Hogs Posts Friday Gains

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Pig in a pen by AlexRaths via iStock
Lean hog futures Posted 25 to 35 cent gains across the front months on Friday, with December down 7 cents upon expiration. February was up $2.25 this week. USDA’s national base hog price was down 41 cents in the Friday afternoon report at $71.28. The CME Lean Hog Index was up 41 cents on December 10 at $82.57. 

Commitment of Traders data showed a total of 13,524 contracts cut from the net long position as of November 18 to 57,988 contracts. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Friday afternoon report was 63 cents lower to $98.21 per cwt. The ham primal was the only reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for the week through Saturday at 2.727 million head. That was 30,000 head above last week and 166,503 head above the same week last year.

Dec 25 Hogs  closed at $83.325, down $0.075,

Feb 26 Hogs  closed at $84.525, up $0.350

Apr 26 Hogs  closed at $89.525, up $0.300,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEG26 84.525s +0.350 +0.42%
Lean Hogs
HEZ25 83.325s -0.075 -0.09%
Lean Hogs
HEJ26 89.525s +0.300 +0.34%
Lean Hogs

