Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com.

Cattle Look to Friday Trade Following Cash Strength

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Close up of brown and white cow by Derek Sewell via Pixabay
Live cattle futures closed the Thursday session with contracts $2.30 to $3.57 higher, following the rallying cash market. There were no new deliveries on Thursday. Cash trade picked up on Thursday with $230 trade across the country reported. Feeder cattle futures were $4.60 to $5.02 higher in the nearbys. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back up $1.44 to $345.47 on December 10. 

Export sales data showed just 3,863 MT of beef sold for 2025 in the week of 11/13, with 2,922 MT for 2026 delivery. Combines sales of 6.785 were the lowest since August. Shipments were a 15-week high at 13,907 MT.

September beef exports totaled 180.25 million lbs according to Census data converted to a carcass basis, which was the lowest total for that month since 2015 and the lowest for any month since February 2016. Imports (not converted to a carcass basis) totaled 139,656.8 MT, which was slightly below the same month last year and a 5% drop from August. 

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were lower in the Thursday afternoon report, with the Chc/Sel spread widening to $14.65. Choice boxes were down $1.25 to $358.11, while Select was $1.42 lower at $343.46. USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 123,000 head for Thursday, with the weekly total at 484,000. That was 9,000 head above last week but 4,644 head shy of the same week last year. 

Dec 25 Live Cattle  closed at $230.375, up $3.575,

Feb 26 Live Cattle  closed at $230.950, up $2.425,

Apr 26 Live Cattle  closed at $230.675, up $2.300,

Jan 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $343.400, up $5.025,

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $337.675, up $4.850,

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $336.575, up $4.675,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEJ26 230.675s +2.300 +1.01%
Live Cattle
LEG26 230.950s +2.425 +1.06%
Live Cattle
LEZ25 230.375s +3.575 +1.58%
Live Cattle
GFH26 337.675s +4.850 +1.46%
Feeder Cattle
GFF26 343.400s +5.025 +1.49%
Feeder Cattle
GFJ26 336.575s +4.675 +1.41%
Feeder Cattle

