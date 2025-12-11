Is Huntington Bancshares Stock Underperforming the Dow?

With a market cap of $24.8 billion, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) is a regional financial services company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, operating through its Huntington National Bank subsidiary. It offers a broad suite of retail, commercial, and wealth management services across the Midwest.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered “large-cap” stocks, and Huntington Bancshares fits this criterion perfectly. With a strong digital presence and extensive branch network, Huntington delivers innovative financial products and services tailored to both individual and commercial needs.

HBAN shares have fallen 2.6% from their 52-week high of $18.03. HBAN stock has decreased marginally over the past three months, underperforming the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s ($DOWI) 5.6% rise over the same time frame.

In the longer term, HBAN stock is up 7.9% on a YTD basis, lagging behind DOWI’s 13% gain. Moreover, shares of the regional bank holding company have soared 1.9% over the past 52 weeks, compared to DOWI’s 8.6% return over the same time frame.

The stock has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since late November, indicating a recent uptrend.

HBAN shares rose more than 3% on Dec. 10 after the company announced a reduction in its prime rate from 7% to 6.75%, effective December 11, 2025. This follows a prior cut on October 30, when the rate was lowered from 7.25% to 7%.

In contrast, rival Regions Financial Corporation (RF) has improved 16.4% in 2025 and 8.1% over the past year, outperforming HBAN.

Despite the stock’s underperformance, analysts remain moderately optimistic on HBAN. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the 23 analysts in coverage, and the mean price target of $19.84 is a premium of 13% to current levels.