RingCentral Stock Soared on Friday. Is There More Room for RNG to Run?

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

RingCentral (RNG) shares soared on Feb. 20 after the communication technology company posted a surprise profit for its fiscal Q4, marking a significant turnaround from $7.19 million loss a year ago.

Investors cheered RNG also because the Supreme Court struck down President Donald Trump’s tariffs, positioning the NYSE-listed firm to grow margins as it relies heavily on a global supply chain and international clients. 

Versus its year-to-date low, RingCentral stock is now up nearly 60%. 

Why RingCentral Stock Still Isn’t Worth Owning in 2026

The sustainability of RNG shares’ recent rally remains questionable given Trump has no plans of backing off from tariffs even after the Supreme Court ruling. 

Under Section 122 of the Trade Act, Trump has already raised global tariffs to 15%, injecting a new wave of uncertainty and policy-related risk for multinationals like RingCentral. 

In short, as the White House pivots to “Plan B,” the initial euphoria surrounding the Supreme Court decision could quickly evaporate, leaving RNG vulnerable to a sharp reversal. 

The narrative seems particularly likely to play out given RingCentral’s relative strength index (14-day) sits at 77 at the time of writing, indicating overbought conditions. 

RNG Shares Face Intense Competition From Sector Giants

RingCentral shares are unattractive because competitive dynamics within the communication-tech sector remain intense as well, with established players maintaining market share advantages. 

The company faces ongoing pressure from integrated solutions providers and telecommunications giants that bundle communications capabilities into broader enterprise offerings.

Market consolidation trends and pricing pressure from rivals could limit RingCentral’s ability to expand margins even as top-line growth accelerates.

With $1 billion in debt still on the balance sheet and increasing competition from giants like Zoom (ZM) and Microsoft (MSFT), RNG looks rather expensive at a forward price-earnings (P/E) multiple of about 12x. 

How Wall Street Recommends Playing RingCentral

Investors should also note that even Wall Street analysts now agree that RingCentral’s recent share price rally has gone a bit too far. 

According to Barchart, the consensus rating on RNG stock sits at “Hold” only, with the mean target of about $32 indicating potential downside of more than 20% from current levels. 

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
MSFT 386.33 -10.90 -2.74%
Microsoft Corp
ZM 83.40 -6.89 -7.63%
Zoom Communications Inc
RNG 35.67 -3.83 -9.70%
Ringcentral Inc

