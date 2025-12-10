Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Barchart Premier: The most comprehensive method for keeping track of all your investments. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

SpaceX and Anduril Are Teaming Up with 1 Little-Known Stock. Should You Buy Its Shares Today?

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart -
Bullish - green stock market chart with arrow up day trade by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock
Bullish - green stock market chart with arrow up day trade by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock

Velo3D (VELO) shares ended more than 30% higher today after the metal additive manufacturing specialist announced strategic partnerships with both SpaceX and Anduril. 

The rally pushed VELO’s relative strength index (14-day) into the overbought territory (71.33), signaling a potential pullback in the near-term. 

A graph of stock market AI-generated content may be incorrect.
www.barchart.com

What SpaceX and Anduril Deals Mean for Velo3D Stock

SpaceX already operates 25 Velo3D machines in total, with the company’s management indicating expansion is likely in 2026. 

According to VELO’s chief executive, Arun Jeldi, discussion are ongoing for additional equipment purchases, indicating sustained demand for the company’s additive manufacturing capabilities. 

Meanwhile, Velo3D has teamed up with Anduril “to get more contracts together,” as per its press release on Wednesday morning. 

This signals a deepening partnership with a leading defense technology firm that could accelerate revenue growth over time. 

In short, the SpaceX and Anduril deals position VELO stock favorably within the evolving defense manufacturing landscape – which is shifting from conventional “exquisite systems” toward more adaptable and rapidly deployable technologies that require advanced 3D printing capabilities. 

Fundamentals Warrant Buying VELO Shares Here

Velo3D shares are worth owning for the firm’s “Rapid Production Solutions” strategy that targets high-margin recurring revenue from defense and space applications as well. 

The campaign is already showing early success, helping revenue come in at a better-than-expected $13.64 million in Q3, with the management guiding for positive EBITDA in the first half of 2026. 

More broadly, the metal additive manufacturing space is seeing robust growth, with the global 3D printing market for titanium powder projected to grow from $214 million in 2023 to $1.40 billion by 2032.

This further strengthens the case for VELO stock for the long term. 

What’s the Consensus Rating on Velo3D?

Investors could also take heart in the fact that Wall Street firms currently have a consensus “Strong Buy” rating on Velo3D stock. 

And while the mean target currently sits at $6 only, analysts may choose to upwardly revise their estimates for VELO shares following the SpaceX and Anduril partnerships on Wednesday. 

A screenshot of a computer AI-generated content may be incorrect.
www.barchart.com
This article was created with the support of automated content tools from our partners at Sigma.AI. Together, our financial data and AI solutions help us to deliver more informed market headline analysis to readers faster than ever. On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
VELO 8.60 +2.01 +30.50%
Velo3D Inc

Most Popular News

Amazon - Image by bluestork via Shutterstock 1
Can Amazon Stock Hit $400 in 2026?
Glass jar with the word Dividend by Andrii Yalanskyi via Shutterstock 2
Forget The Fed and Buy This Dividend Stock for 2026
Image by bit mechanic via Shutterstock 3
Morgan Stanley Is Sweetening on MP Materials Stock Following ‘Historic Deal.’ Should You Buy MP Here?
Apple Inc logo on Apple store-by PhillDanze via iStock 4
Apple Stock Marks a Solid Comeback. Is AAPL a Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2026?
Space Technology by Rini_ com via Shutterstock 5
The Options Market Is Pricing in Huge Uncertainty for AST SpaceMobile (ASTS): Here’s How to Break the Deadlock
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot