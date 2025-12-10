This Hot Biotech Stock Just Set New All-Time Highs

BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) has surged 145% over the past year, reaching an all-time high of $75.10.

BBIO maintains a strong technical profile with a 100% “Buy” Barchart opinion.

Revenue is projected to grow 123% this year and 79.63% next year, though earnings will dip 61.11% before rebounding 44.41%.

Despite bullish analyst sentiment, BBIO’s 12.3% short interest and volatility warrant caution.

Valued at $13.8 billion, BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) discovers, develops and innovates drugs for genetic diseases. The company's product platform consists of Mendelian, oncology and gene therapies. Its product pipeline includes BBP-265, BBP-831, and BBP-454 which are in clinical and preclinical stages.

I found today’s Chart of the Day by using Barchart’s powerful screening functions to sort for stocks with the highest technical buy signals; superior current momentum in both strength and direction; and a Trend Seeker “buy” signal. I then used Barchart’s Flipcharts feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. BBIO checks those boxes. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a new “Buy” on Oct. 6, the stock has gained 29.85%.

Barchart Technical Indicators for BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio hit an all-time high of $75.10 on Dec. 8.

BBIO has a Weighted Alpha of +168.02.

BridgeBio has a 100% “Buy” opinion from Barchart.

The stock gained 144.46% over the past year.

BBIO has its Trend Seeker “Buy” signal intact.

The stock recently traded at $70.96 with a 50-day moving average of $62.84.

BridgeBio made 12 new highs and gained 13.02% in the last month.

Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.32.

There’s a technical support level around $70.52.

Don’t Forget the Fundamentals

$13.8 billion market capitalization.

Revenue is projected to grow 123.00% this year and another 79.63% next year.

Earnings are estimated to decrease 61.11% this year but rebound again by 44.41% next year

Analyst and Investor Sentiment on BridgeBio Pharma

It looks like both Wall Street and individual investors are beginning to notice this stock.

The Wall Street analysts tracked by Barchart have given 16 “Strong Buy,” 1 “Moderate Buy” and 1 “Hold” opinion on the stock with price targets between $66 and $110.

Value Line rates it “Above Average.”

CFRA’s MarketScope Advisor rates it a “Sell.”

Morningstar thinks even with the stock’s recent runup, it’s fairly valued at $74.24.

54 investors following the stock on Motley Fool think the stock will beat the market while 29 think it won’t.

6,340 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha, which rates it a “Buy.”

Short interest is high at 12.3% of the float.

The Bottom Line on BridgeBio Pharma

It’s a positive sign that Wall Street has favorable opinions of BBIO, but I am cautious on any stock with over 10% short interest.

