Is State Street Stock Outperforming the Dow?

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
State Street Corp_ logo on phone-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
State Street Corp_ logo on phone-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

Boston, Massachusetts-based State Street Corporation (STT) provides a range of financial products and services to various types of investors worldwide. With a market cap of $34.7 billion, State Street serves asset managers, retirement plan providers, insurance companies, foundations, and more.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as "large-cap stocks." State Street fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size, influence, and dominance in the asset management industry. It operates as one of the largest custodian banks worldwide.

State Street touched its all-time high of $127.07 in yesterday’s trading session before slightly pulling back. Meanwhile, STT stock prices have soared 12.6% over the past three months, outperforming the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s ($DOWI4% gains during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

State Street’s performance has remained impressive over the longer term as well. STT stock prices have soared 28.5% on a YTD basis and 26.9% over the past 52 weeks, compared to the Dow’s 11.8% gains in 2025 and 7.1% returns over the past year.

STT stock prices have traded mostly above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since May, with some fluctuations, underscoring its bullish trend.

www.barchart.com

Despite reporting better-than-expected results, State Street’s stock prices dipped 1.4% in the trading session following the release of its Q3 results on Oct. 17. Driven by broad-based fee revenue increases, the company’s overall topline soared 8.8% year-over-year to $3.5 billion, beating the Street’s expectations by 2.2%. Further, the quarter was also marked with disciplined execution, leading to a 23% surge in EPS to $2.78, surpassing the consensus estimates by 6.1%. Following the initial dip, STT stock prices gained 3.5% in the subsequent trading session.

Moreover, STT stock has notably outperformed its peer, Ameriprise Financial, Inc.’s (AMP10.2% decline in 2025 and 13.7% plunge over the past 52 weeks.

Among the 19 analysts covering the STT stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” As of writing, the stock’s mean price target of $130.94 suggests a modest 3.8% upside potential from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Aditya Sarawgi did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

