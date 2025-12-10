Is Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Spring, Texas-based Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company ( HPE ) is a global edge-to-cloud company that provides solutions allowing customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly worldwide. With a market cap of $31.5 billion , Hewlett Packard Enterprise operates through Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, Corporate Investments, and Other segments.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as "large-cap stocks." Hewlett Packard Enterprise fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size, influence, and dominance in the technology sector. It serves customers in over 170 countries across the globe.

HPE touched its all-time high of $26.44 on Oct. 8 and is currently trading 6.3% below that peak. Meanwhile, HPE stock prices have inched up 3.7% over the past three months, lagging behind the Nasdaq Composite’s ( $NASX ) 7.8% gains during the same time frame.

Hewlett has lagged behind the Nasdaq over the longer term as well. HPE stock prices have soared 16% on a YTD basis and gained 7.2% over the past 52 weeks, compared to NASX’s 22.1% surge in 2025 and 19.5% returns over the past year.

HPE stock has remained above its 200-day moving average since late June and traded mostly above its 50-day moving average since early May, with some notable fluctuations in recent months, underscoring its bullish trend.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s stock prices gained 1.9% in the trading session following the release of its impressive Q4 results on Dec. 4. The company completed the acquisition of Juniper Networks and further scaled its AI and cloud businesses. Moreover, the quarter was marked with solid growth and disciplined execution. HPE reported a solid 14.4% surge in revenues to $9.7 billion. Meanwhile, its non-GAAP earnings from operations soared 26.1% year-over-year to $1.2 billion, surpassing the consensus estimates by a significant margin.

However, when compared to its peer, HPE has also underperformed Cisco Systems, Inc.’s ( CSCO ) 34.3% surge on a YTD basis and 34.9% returns over the past year.