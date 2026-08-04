Anterix Stock Has Nearly Quadrupled Over the Past Year and Could Still Go Higher

Anterix (ATEX) has surged 380% over the past year, recently hitting an all-time high of $113.

ATEX maintains strong technical momentum with a 100% “Buy” rating from Barchart.

Revenue is forecast to grow 220.2% this year and 33.7% next year, supporting continued bullish sentiment.

Valuation concerns persist, with Seeking Alpha and Morningstar viewing ATEX as fairly valued or potentially overvalued despite strong growth.

Today’s Featured Stock

Valued at $1.86 billion, Anterix (ATEX) is a wireless communications company. It focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses.

What I’m Watching

I found today’s Chart of the Day by using Barchart’s powerful screening functions to sort for stocks with the highest technical buy signals and superior current momentum. I then used Barchart’s Flipcharts feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. ATEX checks those boxes. The Trend Seeker issued a new “Buy” signal on April 17. Since then, the stock has gained 122.8%.

Barchart’s Technical Indicators for Anterix

Editor’s Note: The technical indicators below are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change each day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report. These technical indicators form the Barchart Opinion on a particular stock.

Anterix scored an all-time high of $113 on July 20.

Anterix has a Weighted Alpha of 457.31.

ATEX has a 100% “Buy” opinion from Barchart.

The stock has gained 379.92% over the past 52 weeks.

Anterix has its Trend Seeker “Buy” signal intact.

The stock recently traded at $106.35 with a 50-day moving average of $86.91.

ATEX has made 2 new highs and gained 1.15% over the past month.

60-month beta of 0.85.

Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.55.

There’s a technical support level around $100.46.

Don’t Forget the Fundamentals

$1.86 billion market capitalization.

Revenue is predicted to grow 220.20% this year and another 33.70% next year.

Analyst and Investor Sentiment on Anterix

The Wall Street analysts followed by Barchart give the stock 3 “Strong Buy” and 2 “Hold” opinions with price targets between $69 and $161.

Value Line rates the stock “Highest.”

CFRA’s MarketScope rates the stock a “Hold.”

Morningstar thinks the stock is fairly valued.

2.180 investors are following the stock on Seeking Alpha, which rates it a “Hold” but has a problem with its valuation

Short interest is 10.38% of the float with 4.67 days to cover the float.

The Bottom Line on Anterix

Anterix is predicted to have continuing increases in revenue and should be a good investment as long as the valuation doesn’t get too pricey.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance.