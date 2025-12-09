Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get your Portfolio automatically emailed to you up to 4 times a day with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Short vs. Long-Term Covered Calls on WFC: Which Works Better?

Gavin McMaster - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Wells Fargo & Co_ bank logo-by jetcityimage via iStock
Wells Fargo & Co_ bank logo-by jetcityimage via iStock

Income investors tend to gravitate towards covered calls, and blue-chip high yielding stocks are a great place to start. 

Wells Fargo (WFC) has been a strong performer in 2025 and is up 28.22% so far this year.

WFC also pays a reasonable dividend with the current dividend yield sitting at 1.89%.

Using options, we can generate an additional income from high yielding stocks via a covered call strategy.

WFC Covered Call Examples

Let’s look at two different covered call examples on WFC stock. The first will use a monthly expiration and the second will use a seven-month expiration.

Let’s evaluate the first WFC covered call example. Buying 100 shares of WFC would cost around $9,006. The January 16, 92.50 strike call option was trading yesterday for around $2.31, generating $231 in premium per contract for covered call sellers. 

Selling the call option generates an income of 2.6% in 39 days, equalling around 24.6% annualized. That assumes the stock stays exactly where it is. What if the stock rises above the strike price of $92.50?

If WFC closes above $92.50 on the expiration date, the shares will be called away at $92.50, leaving the trader with a total return 5.4%, which is 50.7% on an annualized basis. 

A screen shot of a graph AI-generated content may be incorrect.

Instead of the January 92.50-strike, let’s look at selling the September 18, 2026 $92.50-strike call instead. Selling the September 2026 call option for $8.20 generates an income of 10.0% in 284 days, equalling around 12.9% annualized. 

If WFC closes above $92.50 on the expiration date, the shares will be called away at $92.50, leaving the trader with a total return of 13.0%, which is 16.7% on an annualized basis.

These figures don’t include any potential dividends received during the course of the trades.

A screen shot of a graph AI-generated content may be incorrect.

Of course, the risk with the trade is that the WFC might drop, which could wipe out any gains made from selling the call.

Barchart Technical Opinion

The Barchart Technical Opinion rating is a 100% Buy with a Strongest short term outlook on maintaining the current direction.

Long term indicators fully support a continuation of the trend.

Implied volatility is at 24.07% compared to a 12-month low of 20.49% and a 12-month high of 61.76%. 

Company Description

Wells Fargo & Company is one of the largest financial services companies in the U.S. The company provides banking, insurance, trust and investments, mortgage banking, investment banking, retail banking, brokerage services and consumer and commercial finance through more than 4,700 retail bank branches, broad automated telling machines (ATMs) network, the Internet and other distribution channels globally.

 It has 4 segments. Consumer Banking and Lending offers products and services like checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, as well as home, auto, personal and small business lending to consumers and small businesses. 

Commercial Banking provides banking and credit products across industries, and treasury management. 

Corporate and Investment Banking delivers services related to capital markets, banking and financial products. 

Wealth and Investment Management provides personalized wealth management, brokerage, financial planning, lending, private banking, trust and fiduciary products and services.

Of the 26 analysts following WFC stock, 13 have a Strong Buy rating, 4 have a Moderate Buy rating and 9 have a Hold rating.

Covered calls can be a great way to generate some extra income from your core portfolio holdings.

Please remember that options are risky, and investors can lose 100% of their investment.  This article is for education purposes only and not a trade recommendation. Remember to always do your own due diligence and consult your financial advisor before making any investment decisions.


On the date of publication, Gavin McMaster did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
WFC 90.06 +0.23 +0.26%
Wells Fargo & Company

Most Popular News

AI engineer working on laptop by ART STOCK CREATIVE via Shutterstock 1
Nvidia vs. Palantir: Which Stock Is the Better Long-Term AI Buy?
A colorful concept image of a scoring system_ Image by Who is Danny via Shutterstock_ 2
The Saturday Spread: 3 Stocks Flashing High-Probability Trading Setups to Consider This Week
DIVIDENDS text on documents with graphs by Jittawit21 via Shutterstock 3
3 High-Yield Stocks to Invest in Oracle’s AI Growth with Less Volatility
Nike, Inc_ swish by- Tartezy via Shutterstock 4
As Nike Shakes Up Its C-Suite, Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold NKE Stock?
OPTIONS TRADING open book on table by One Photo via Shutterstock 5
Tesla, Netflix, and ON Semiconductor: 3 Unusually Active Cash-Secured Put Options to Sell Now
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot