Make This 1 Trade Before a Likely Fed Rate Cut This Week

March U.S. T-Bond (ZBH26) futures present a selling opportunity on more price weakness.

See on the daily bar chart for March U.S. Treasury bond futures that prices are trending lower and have just hit a three-month low. See, too, at the bottom of the chart that the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is in a bearish posture as the blue MACD line is below the red trigger line and both lines are trending down.

Fundamentally, while the Federal Reserve is expected to cut interest rates this week, the marketplace believes it will be a “hawkish rate cut,” suggesting another rate cut from the Fed soon may not occur, due to mixed U.S. economic data readings amid still-sticky price inflation.

A move in March T-Bond futures below chart support at 115 even would give the bears more power and it would also become a selling opportunity. The downside price objective would be 111 even, or below. Technical resistance, for which to place a protective buy stop just above, is located at 116 20/32.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%):