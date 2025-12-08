Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get all the relevant market information you need — get it fast, on time, and accurately with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Is Biogen Stock Outperforming the Dow?

Aditya Sarawgi - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Biogen Inc logo on laptop-by monticello via Shutterstock
Biogen Inc logo on laptop-by monticello via Shutterstock

Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Biogen Inc. (BIIB) operates as a leading biotech firm, pioneering innovative science to deliver new medicines to transform patients’ lives and to create value for shareholders and communities. Valued at $26.6 billion by market cap, it has a deep understanding of human biology and leverages different modalities to advance first-in-class treatments or therapies that deliver superior outcomes.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as "large-cap stocks." Biogen fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size, influence, and dominance in the biotech industry.

BIIB stock touched its 52-week high of $185.17 on Nov. 24 and is currently trading 2.1% below that peak. Meanwhile, the stock has soared 28.9% over the past three months, significantly outperforming the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s ($DOWI5.6% uptick during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

Biogen has outperformed over the longer term as well. BIIB stock has gained 18.6% on a YTD basis and 13.8% over the past 52 weeks, compared to the Dow’s 12.7% gains in 2025 and 7.1% returns over the past year.

BIIB stock has traded mostly above its 50-day moving average since May and consistently above its 200-day moving average since early September, underscoring its bullish trend.

www.barchart.com

Biogen’s stock prices gained 1.2% in the trading session following the release of its better-than-expected Q3 results on Oct. 30. The company observed a solid 67% growth across its products launched for Alzheimer's disease, rare disease, and postpartum depression. Overall, its topline grew 2.8% year-over-year to $2.5 billion, beating the Street’s expectations by a notable 8.3%. Meanwhile, its adjusted EPS soared 17.9% year-over-year to $4.81, surpassing the consensus estimates by 23.7%.

Further, Biogen has notably outperformed its peer, Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.’s (SRPT81.7% plunge in 2025 and an 82.4% decline over the past 52 weeks.

Among the 33 analysts covering the BIIB stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” As of writing, BIIB is trading slightly above its mean price target of $178.26.


On the date of publication, Aditya Sarawgi did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
SRPT 22.26 -0.56 -2.45%
Sarepta Therapeutics
$DOWI 47,954.99 +104.05 +0.22%
Dow Jones Industrial Average
BIIB 181.30 -0.68 -0.37%
Biogen Inc

Most Popular News

A concept image of space_ Image by Canities via Shutterstock_ 1
3 Robotics Stocks to Buy Now Ahead of a White House Game-Changer
A concept image of a flying car_ Image by Phonlamai Photo via Shutterstock_ 2
Archer Aviation Just Signed on a New Aerospace Partner. Should You Buy ACHR Stock Here?
Large cornfield with rows of crop by vicvaz via iStock 3
Grain Market Update: Where are Corn and Soybean Prices Headed?
Bitcoin and cash by David McBee via Pexels 4
Dear MicroStrategy Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for January 15
Dividends by Designer491 via iStock 5
Most “Safe” Dividend Stocks Don’t Grow Like This… But These 3 Did
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot