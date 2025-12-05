This Former Penny Stock Just Doubled for the Second Time This Week. Should You Chase the Rally Here?

A glass jar full of pennies_ Image by John Brueske via Shutterstock_

Polyrizon (PLRZ) stock has been in a sharp uptrend ever since the development-stage biotech firm reported breakthrough preclinical data for its proprietary intranasal naloxone hydrogel.

In a recent press release, the Israeli company said its naloxone hydrogel outperformed an intranasal spray currently in the market, a major advantage for real-world opioid overdose emergencies.

Following their initial 5-day peak of over $18 hit on Thursday, Dec. 4, Polyrizon shares have pulled back significantly. Still, they remain up a whopping 300% versus the start of December.

Why Polyrizon Stock Remains a Risky Proposition

Investors are cautioned against chasing the rally in PLRZ stock primarily because it’s a speculative biotech name .

On Friday, the Nasdaq-listed firm announced a $4.97 million securities offering, with the new capital broadly expected to help advance its pipeline.

However, the offering dilutes existing shareholders and indicates ongoing dependence on external financing.

The timing – immediately after a massive rally – suggests management is capitalizing on inflated prices.

For traders, this is a flashing warning sign: dilution risk combined with momentum-driven gains often precedes sharp reversals once enthusiasm cools.

Fundamentals Don’t Warrant Buying PLRZ Shares

PLRZ remains a risky bet for 2026 also because it’s a penny stock at its core and – therefore – runs the risk of thin liquidity, high volatility, and regulatory scrutiny.

Moreover, the company’s financials remain weak, with little revenue visibility and no profitability.

Sure, the naloxone hydrogen data is promising, but it’s still preclinical only.

Given these risks, Polyrizon’s valuation, following the aforementioned 4x rally, appears stretched. The bear case is clear: The biotech stock’s surge is more speculative froth than sustainable value creation.

Polyrizon Does Not Receive Coverage From Wall Street Analysts

Another major red flag tied to Polyrizon stock is the absence of Wall Street coverage .

This means investors lack analyst guidance, institutional oversight, and reliable forecasts, further leaving sentiment-driven speculation to dominate trading.