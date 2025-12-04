Hogs See Stronger Wednesday Trade

Lean hog futures closed with gains of 5 to 90 cents on Wednesday. Preliminary open interest was down 1,552 contracts. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $72.09 on Wednesday afternoon, up 76 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 6 cents on December 1 at $81.61.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Wednesday PM report was up 20 cents to $94.02 per cwt. The belly was the only primal reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Wednesday was 492,000 head, with the week to date total at 1.463 million head. That was 11,000 head below last week but 2,924 head above the week last year.

Dec 25 Hogs closed at $80.550, up $0.050,

Feb 26 Hogs closed at $81.000, up $0.825

Apr 26 Hogs closed at $84.725, up $0.900,