Is Arch Capital Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL), headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda, provides financial services. With a market cap of $33.6 billion, the company offers life, health, and property insurance and reinsurance products, as well as mortgage insurance products.
Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and ACGL perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the insurance - diversified industry.
Despite its notable strength, ACGL slipped 8.8% from its 52-week high of $101.66, achieved on Nov. 27, 2024. Over the past three months, ACGL stock declined marginally, underperforming the Dow Jones Industrials Average’s ($DOWI) 5.8% gains during the same time frame.
In the longer term, shares of ACGL fell 3.2% on a six-month basis and dipped 6.8% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming DOWI’s six-month gains of 12.6% and 7.1% returns over the last year.
To confirm the bullish trend, ACGL has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since mid-November.
On Oct. 27, ACGL shares closed down more than 1% after reporting its Q3 results. Its adjusted EPS of $2.77 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $2.19. The company’s net premiums written stood at $4 billion, down 2.1% year over year.
In the competitive arena of insurance - diversified, American International Group, Inc. (AIG) has taken the lead over ACGL, showing resilience with a 2.6% uptick over the past 52 weeks but lagging behind the stock with a 9.9% dip on a six-month basis.
Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on ACGL’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 22 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $106.53 suggests a potential upside of 14.9% from current price levels.
On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.