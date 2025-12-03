Ahead of a Likely December Fed Rate Cut, Make This 1 Futures Trade

March Euro currency (E6H26) futures present a buying opportunity on more price strength.

See on the daily bar chart for the March Euro currency futures that prices are starting to trend up and have recently formed a bullish double-bottom reversal pattern that suggests a near-term market bottom is in place. See, too, at the bottom of the chart that the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is in a bullish posture as the blue MACD line is above the red trigger line and both lines are trending up.

Fundamentally, the specter of lower U.S. interest rates is U.S. dollar bearish and Euro currency bullish. Better risk appetite in the general marketplace recently has also benefitted the Euro currency against the greenback.

A move in the March Euro currency futures above chart resistance at 1.1732 would give the bulls more power and it would also become a buying opportunity. The upside price objective would be 1.2000, or above. Technical support, for which to place a protective sell stop just below, is located at 1.1635.

