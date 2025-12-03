Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! View ALL results for your Stocks, ETFs and Funds Screeners with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

How Is Cencora’s Stock Performance Compared to Other Medical Stocks?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Cencora Inc_ logo on phone-by Robert Way via Shutterstock
Cencora Inc_ logo on phone-by Robert Way via Shutterstock

nshohocken, Pennsylvania-based Cencora, Inc. (COR) is a leading global pharmaceutical-services company that plays a critical role in the healthcare supply chain by sourcing, distributing, and managing logistics for branded, generic, specialty, and over-the-counter medicines. Valued at $58.7 billion by market cap, the company offers end-to-end pharmaceutical commercialization solutions, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers. 

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks.” COR effortlessly fits that bill, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the medical distribution industry. Cencora’s strength lies in its strategic role within the healthcare value chain, supported by its diversified portfolio and scale-driven bargaining power. The company leverages cross-business synergies, strong brand equity, and a solid balance sheet to enhance innovation and operational performance. 

Despite its notable strength, COR slipped 7.1% from its 52-week high of $377.54, achieved recently on Nov. 25. Over the past three months, COR stock has gained 18.9%, outperforming the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLV12.2% gain during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

In the longer term, shares of COR rose 56.1% on a YTD basis and climbed 40.3% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming XLV’s YTD gains of 12.2% and 4.9% rise over the last year.

To confirm the bullish trend, COR has been trading above its 200-day moving average since early January. The stock has been trading above its 50-day moving average since the end of September. 

www.barchart.com

Cencora’s shares climbed 2.8% in the trading session following the release of its strong Q3 results on Nov. 5, underscoring investor confidence in the company’s growth strategy and digital transformation initiatives. Revenue for the quarter rose 5.9% year-over-year to $83.7 billion, exceeding Wall Street expectations by 69 basis points, while adjusted EPS jumped 15% to $3.84, topping consensus estimates by 1.3%. The results reinforced Cencora’s strengthening momentum and its expanding influence within the healthcare ecosystem.

In the competitive arena of medical distribution, McKesson Corporation (MCK) has taken the lead over COR, showing resilience with a 33.5% uptick over the past 52 weeks but lagging behind the stock with 45.6% gains on a YTD basis.

Wall Street analysts are bullish on COR’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating from the 15 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $387.64 suggests a potential upside of 10.5% from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLV 154.36 -0.93 -0.60%
S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR
MCK 829.70 -27.19 -3.17%
Mckesson Corp
COR 350.67 -9.45 -2.62%
Cencora Inc

Most Popular News

Futures Options Swaps by Pavel Ignatov via Shutterstock 1
This Options Strategy Turns Your Stock Portfolio Into a Consistent Income Generator
Intel Corp_ Santa Clara campus-by jejim via Shutterstock 2
Wall Street Is Betting on a Major Intel-Apple Chip Deal. Should You Buy INTC Stock Here?
Green hydrogen by Scharfsinn via Shutterstock 3
Plug Power Just Kicked Off Its NASA Contract. Should You Buy PLUG Stock Here?
Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ office sign-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 4
Competition Is Heating Up, But Bank of America Still Thinks AMD Stock Is a Buy Here
Apple logo on store front by frantic00 via iStock 5
Apple Stock Looks Cheap Here Based on Strong FCF - Shorting OTM Put Options Has Worked
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot