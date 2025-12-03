Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Barchart Premier: The most comprehensive method for keeping track of all your investments. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Is Fortinet Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Fortinet Inc website on phone and logo-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Fortinet Inc website on phone and logo-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) is a leading U.S.-based cybersecurity company headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, that provides a broad range of security solutions for enterprises, service providers, and government clients worldwide. Its offerings include next-generation firewalls, cloud and network security, endpoint protection, VPNs, zero-trust access, and threat detection services, all integrated through its Fortinet Security Fabric platform.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and FTNT perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the software-infrastructure industry. Beyond hardware and software, Fortinet delivers managed security services, threat intelligence, and consulting, making it a comprehensive cybersecurity partner. With strong profitability, a growing global customer base, and a robust product ecosystem, Fortinet is well-positioned to capitalize on the rising demand for unified and scalable cybersecurity solutions.

Despite its notable strength, FTNT slipped 27.8% from its 52-week high of $114.82, achieved on Feb. 18. Over the past three months, FTNT stock has gained 7.8%, underperforming the broader Dow Jones Industrial Average’s ($DOWI4.8% rise during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

In the longer term, shares of FTNT dipped 12.2% on a YTD basis and 13% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming $DOWI’s YTD gains of 11.6% and 6% returns over the last year.

FTNT’s continued trading below its 50-day moving average since late July and its 200-day moving average since early August underscores the ongoing bearish momentum.

www.barchart.com

On Nov. 12, Fortinet shares fell over 1% following a downgrade by Daiwa Securities, which lowered its rating on the stock from “Outperform” to “Neutral.” The brokerage cited concerns over near-term growth momentum and valuation pressures in the cybersecurity sector as reasons for the adjustment. 

In the competitive arena of the software industry, Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) has taken the lead over FTNT, showing resilience with a 4.4% uptick on a YTD basis and 2.7% drop over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are cautious on FTNT’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Hold” rating from the 41 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $86.31 suggests a potential upside of 4.1% from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
FTNT 82.94 +1.12 +1.37%
Fortinet Inc
$DOWI 47,474.46 +185.13 +0.39%
Dow Jones Industrial Average
PANW 189.88 +2.15 +1.15%
Palo Alto Networks Inc

Most Popular News

Futures Options Swaps by Pavel Ignatov via Shutterstock 1
This Options Strategy Turns Your Stock Portfolio Into a Consistent Income Generator
Intel Corp_ Santa Clara campus-by jejim via Shutterstock 2
Wall Street Is Betting on a Major Intel-Apple Chip Deal. Should You Buy INTC Stock Here?
Green hydrogen by Scharfsinn via Shutterstock 3
Plug Power Just Kicked Off Its NASA Contract. Should You Buy PLUG Stock Here?
Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ office sign-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 4
Competition Is Heating Up, But Bank of America Still Thinks AMD Stock Is a Buy Here
Apple logo on store front by frantic00 via iStock 5
Apple Stock Looks Cheap Here Based on Strong FCF - Shorting OTM Put Options Has Worked
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot