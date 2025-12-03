Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Investment Tools And Research To Help Make You A More Confident And Profitable Trader. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Is Digital Realty Trust Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Digital Realty Trust Inc website and logo-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Digital Realty Trust Inc website and logo-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

Dallas, Texas-based Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) is a global real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, and operates data centers, providing colocation and interconnection services for cloud providers, enterprises, and tech companies. With over 300 facilities across 50+ metropolitan areas worldwide, DLR enables secure and scalable digital infrastructure needed for cloud computing, AI, 5G, and data-intensive services. The company is currently valued at a market cap of $53.7 billion,

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and DLR fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the REIT-specialty industry. Its diversified client base across industries and strong global presence position the company to benefit from the rising demand for digital storage and processing capacity.

Despite its notable strength, this specialty REIT has slipped 19.4% from its 52-week high of $194.22, reached on Nov. 29, 2024. Moreover, shares of DLR have declined 4% over the past three months, considerably lagging behind the Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX10% rise during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

In the longer term, DLR has dropped 18.6% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming NASX's 20.7% uptick over the same time period. Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of DLR are down 17.8%, compared to NASX’s 21.3% surge.

To confirm its bearish trend, DLR has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since the end of October. 

www.barchart.com

On Oct. 23, Digital Realty delivered Q3 results, lifting its shares by 2.2% in the next trading session. Powered by higher rental revenues, total operating revenue grew 10.2% year-over-year to $1.6 billion, beating estimates by 3.9%. Core FFO climbed 13.2% to $1.89, well above analysts’ forecast of $1.78. Reflecting this solid performance, the company raised its fiscal 2025 core FFO per-share guidance to a range of $7.32 to $7.38.

DLR has outpaced its rival, Equinix, Inc. (EQIX), which declined 24.6% over the past 52 weeks and 22.9% on a YTD basis.

Despite DLR’s recent underperformance, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy” from the 29 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $197 suggests a 25.9% premium to its current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$NASX 23,413.67 +137.75 +0.59%
Nasdaq Composite
DLR 156.50 +0.11 +0.07%
Digital Realty Trust
EQIX 727.38 -5.90 -0.80%
Equinix Inc

Most Popular News

Futures Options Swaps by Pavel Ignatov via Shutterstock 1
This Options Strategy Turns Your Stock Portfolio Into a Consistent Income Generator
Intel Corp_ Santa Clara campus-by jejim via Shutterstock 2
Wall Street Is Betting on a Major Intel-Apple Chip Deal. Should You Buy INTC Stock Here?
Green hydrogen by Scharfsinn via Shutterstock 3
Plug Power Just Kicked Off Its NASA Contract. Should You Buy PLUG Stock Here?
Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ office sign-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 4
Competition Is Heating Up, But Bank of America Still Thinks AMD Stock Is a Buy Here
Apple logo on store front by frantic00 via iStock 5
Apple Stock Looks Cheap Here Based on Strong FCF - Shorting OTM Put Options Has Worked
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot