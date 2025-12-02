This Undiscovered Stock Could Handsomely Reward Risk Takers

Seaboard (SEB) exhibits exceptional technical momentum, gaining 80% over the past year and recently hitting new all-time highs.

Despite limited Wall Street coverage, SEB is rated “Above Average” by Value Line and a “Buy” by CFRA.

SEB’s appeals to risk-tolerant investors as it lacks earnings projections.

Today’s Featured Stock

Valued at $4.5 billion, Seaboard (SEB) is a diversified international agribusiness and transportation company. In the United States, Seaboard is primarily engaged in pork production and processing, poultry production and processing, ocean transportation, and commodity merchandising.

Overseas, Seaboard is engaged in flour milling, citrus and produce farming, shrimp production and processing, sugar production and refining, power generation, and polypropylene bag manufacturing.

What I’m Watching

I found today’s Chart of the Day by using Barchart’s powerful screening functions to sort for stocks with the highest technical buy signals; superior current momentum in both strength and direction; and a Trend Seeker “buy” signal. I then used Barchart’s Flipcharts feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. SEB checks those boxes. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a new “Buy” on Nov. 5, the stock has gained 26.83%.

Barchart Technical Indicators for Seaboard

Editor’s Note: The technical indicators below are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change each day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report. These technical indicators form the Barchart Opinion on a particular stock.

Seaboard hit an all-time high of $4,785 on Dec. 2.

SEB has a Weighted Alpha of +99.75.

The stock gained 80.11% over the past year.

SEB has its Trend Seeker “Buy” signal intact.

The stock recently traded at $4,665.50 with a 50-day moving average of $3,741,95.

Seaboard has made 17 new highs and gained 39.47% in the last month.

Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 83.53.

There’s a technical support level around $4,600.25.

Don’t Forget the Fundamentals

$4.5 billion market capitalization.

Wall Street analysts have not discovered this stock yet so there are not any revenue and earnings projections

Analyst and Investor Sentiment on Seaboard

I don’t buy stocks because everyone else is buying, but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping stock, it’s hard to make money swimming against the tide.

It looks like Wall Street hasn't discovered this stock, but individual investors have.

Value Line rates the stock “Above Average.”

CFRA’s MarketScope Advisor rates it a “Buy.”

Morningstar thinks even with the stock’s recent runup, it’s fairly valued.

708 investors following the stock on Motley Fool think it will beat the market while 64 think it won't.

2,870 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha.

The Bottom Line on Seaboard

The company is a major player in the pork industry, has low debt service, and is expanding its maritime operations. It’s not a buy on revenue and earnings, but for those willing to take a little risk, you may be rewarded.

Today’s Chart of the Day was written by Jim Van Meerten. Read previous editions of the daily newsletter here.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance.