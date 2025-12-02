Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! View ALL results for your Stocks, ETFs and Funds Screeners with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Is Travelers Companies Stock Outperforming the Dow?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Travelers Companies Inc_ location-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock
Travelers Companies Inc_ location-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock

New York-based The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) is a leading provider of commercial and personal property, and property casualty insurance for auto, home and business. Valued at $65.3 billion by market cap, the company’s diverse business lines offer its global customers a wide range of coverage sold primarily through independent agents and brokers. 

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and TRV perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the property & casualty insurance industry. TRV's strong brand drives loyalty and stability, while its diversified insurance products and financial strength provide a buffer against market volatility, enhancing resilience.

Despite its notable strength, TRV slipped 2.1% from its 52-week high of $296.85, achieved on Nov. 25. Over the past three months, TRV stock gained 7%, outperforming the Dow Jones Industrials Average’s ($DOWI) 3.8% gains during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

In the longer term, shares of TRV rose 20.6% on a YTD basis and climbed 9.2% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming DOWI’s YTD gains of 11.2% and 5.3% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bullish trend, TRV has been trading above its 50-day moving average since early November. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average over the past year, with slight fluctuations. 

www.barchart.com

TRV's outperformance stems from strong underwriting profits, driven by lower catastrophe losses and disciplined risk selection, alongside higher investment income. CEO Alan Schnitzer highlighted robust performance across business segments while emphasizing strategic investments in technology and AI to drive profitable growth, positioning TRV well to meet future challenges.

On Oct. 16, TRV shares closed down by 2.9% after reporting its Q3 results. Its revenue stood at $12.5 billion, up 4.8% year over year. The company’s adjusted EPS rallied 55.3% from the year-ago quarter to $8.14. 

TRV’s rival, Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) shares lagged behind the stock, with a 15.5% uptick on a YTD basis and 3.9% gains over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on TRV’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 26 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $299.33 suggests a potential upside of 3% from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CINF 166.03 -1.56 -0.93%
Cincinnati Financial
TRV 290.50 -2.36 -0.81%
The Travelers Companies Inc
$DOWI 47,289.33 -427.09 -0.90%
Dow Jones Industrial Average

Most Popular News

Dividends and dollars by MarkgrafAve via iStock 1
3 Highest-Yielding Dividend Kings To Buy, Hold, and Forget
Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background by Stuart Monk via Shutterstock 2
S&P Futures Halted Due to CME Outage
Amazon - Image by bluestork via Shutterstock 3
Shorting Secured Out-of-the-Money Amazon Puts Works Here
Futures Options Swaps by Pavel Ignatov via Shutterstock 4
4 Unusually Active Options Trades to be Thankful For
Natural gas close up burner by Freer Law via iStock 5
Big Money is Betting on Natural Gas Prices to Break Out. Here’s the Setup.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot