PG&E Stock: Is PCG Underperforming the Utilities Sector?

Valued at $35.4 billion by market cap, Oakland, California-based PG&E Corporation ( PCG ) sells and delivers electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel, photovoltaic, and other sources.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally referred to as “large-cap stocks.” PCG fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding the threshold, reflecting its substantial size, influence, and dominance in the utilities sector.

Despite its notable strengths, PCG stock has declined 25.3% from its 52-week high of $21.20 touched on Dec. 3, 2024. Meanwhile, PCG stock prices have gained 3.7% over the past three months, lagging behind the sector-focused Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund’s ( XLU ) 5% uptick during the same time frame.

PG&E has also underperformed the broader market over the longer term. Its stock prices have plunged 21.5% on a YTD basis and 26.8% over the past 52 weeks, compared to XLU’s 16.9% gains in 2025 and 6.7% uptick over the past year.

Meanwhile, PG&E has remained mostly below its 200-day moving average since January, with some fluctuations recently, and above its 50-day moving average since August, underscoring its overall bearish movement and recent upturn.

PG&E’s stock prices dropped 1.7% in the trading session following the release of its mixed Q3 results on Oct. 23. Driven by growth in electric as well as natural gas revenues, the company’s overall topline grew 5.2% year-over-year to $6.3 billion, but fell 4.3% below the Street’s expectations. Meanwhile, its adjusted EPS surged 35.1% year-over-year to $0.50, beating the consensus estimates by 13.6%.

Meanwhile, PCG has also underperformed its peer Sempra’s ( SRE ) 4.3% gains on a YTD basis and 2.3% decline over the past year.