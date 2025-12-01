Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Never miss an Options trading signal: Unusual Options Activity and Options Screeners with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Hogs Slip Back into Monday’s Close

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Piglets Sleeping Next to Each Other by Roy Buri via Pixabay
Piglets Sleeping Next to Each Other by Roy Buri via Pixabay
Brought to you by Plus500: Trusted global trading platform. Start with a low deposit and enjoy low margins

Lean hog futures were down 37 to 70 cents on Monday. . USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $71.68 on Monday afternoon, down 41 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 35 cents on November 26 at $81.92. 

USDA showed 38,790 MT of pork sold of export in the week of 10/23, a 4 week high. Shipments were an 18-week high at 31,317 MT. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Monday afternoon report was up 57 cents to $94.79 per cwt. The butt and rib were the only primals reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday was 492,000 head. That was 3,000 head below last week but 6,241 head above the week last year.

Dec 25 Hogs  closed at $80.225, down $0.375,

Feb 26 Hogs  closed at $80.300, down $0.700

Apr 26 Hogs  closed at $84.275, down $0.625,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEG26 80.300s -0.700 -0.86%
Lean Hogs
HEZ25 80.225s -0.375 -0.47%
Lean Hogs
HEJ26 84.275s -0.625 -0.74%
Lean Hogs

Most Popular News

Netflix on tv with remote by freestocks via Unsplash 1
Netflix is Still Cheap Here - Shorting Out-of-the-Money Puts Works Well
Magnifying glass showing the words Pre Market by Evan_huang via Shutterstock 2
Powell, PCE and Other Key Thing to Watch this Week
Image by Jakub Zerdzicki via Unsplash 3
The Saturday Spread: Finding Arbitrage in Unlikely Places (MP, ELF, BTDR)
Image of Cathie Wood via Wikimedia Commons 4
Cathie Wood Is Buying GOOGL Stock as Alphabet Approaches $4 Trillion. Should You?
Sell enter button by Mesh Cube via iStock 5
Bitcoin Slump Hits Strategy Hard, But This MSTR Options Play Pays You
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot