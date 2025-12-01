Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Get more Watchlists, Portfolios, Custom Views and Chart Templates with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Symbotic Stock Surges on Automation-Driven Revenue Growth. Is SYM a Buy Now for 2026?

Ruchi Gupta - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Hands of robot and human touching on big data network connection by PopTika via Shutterstock
Hands of robot and human touching on big data network connection by PopTika via Shutterstock

Symbotic (SYM) is an automation technology leader that designs and deploys AI-powered robotic systems to modernize warehouse and supply chain operations. Its end-to-end platform uses intelligent software and high-speed autonomous robots to store, retrieve, and sequence goods with high efficiency, helping large retail, wholesale, and food & beverage companies improve speed, accuracy, and space utilization in distribution centers.

Founded in 2007, Symbotic is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

Symbotic Surges to High

Symbotic's stock has been highly volatile, with the share price spiking over 55% in the past five days as investors reacted positively to its Q4 FY2025 results following negative sentiment earlier in the month. Over the last three months, the stock has been up 78%, and it has surged 195% over six months. Year-to-date (YTD), Symbotic has gained more than 255% and is trading at its 52-week high of $87.88.

By comparison, the Nasdaq Composite ($NASX) has gained close to 5% in five days and 21% YTD, and it is also trading near its 52-week high, but far below Symbotic’s explosive upside.

www.barchart.com

Symbotic Posts Q4 Results

Symbotic reported Q4 FY2025 revenue of about $490 million, growing strongly year-over-year (YoY) and coming in broadly in line to slightly ahead of analyst expectations, supported by the continued ramp-up of large-scale warehouse automation deployments. Adjusted EPS was modestly negative but better than feared, as higher volumes and improving operating leverage partially offset ongoing investment in growth and project execution costs. The market was initially worried about near-term profitability, but the scale of backlog and deal flow helped shift sentiment more positively after the release.

Gross margin remained pressured by the deployment mix and start-up costs but showed sequential improvement as Symbotic increased its software and services contribution and benefited from experience curve effects on repeat customer sites. Operating loss narrowed versus prior periods, and the company exited the year with a solid cash position, giving it flexibility to fund working capital and capex tied to new wins. Management highlighted a substantial contracted backlog with major retail and wholesale customers, high system utilization at live sites, and strong KPIs around throughput and uptime as validation of the platform’s economics.

For FY2026, Symbotic is guided to further robust revenue growth driven by continued rollout with existing anchor customers and expansion into new verticals, while targeting gradual improvement in adjusted EBITDA margins as deployments scale and standardize. Management expects bookings to remain strong, supported by secular demand for AI-driven warehouse automation and supply chain modernization, and reiterated a path toward sustained profitability as the installed base and recurring software and services revenue grow as a share of the mix.

Symbotic Optimistic About Future

Symbotic targets 25% to 29% revenue growth for Q1 2026, projecting revenue between $610 million and $630 million, with adjusted EBITDA expected between $49 million and $53 million.

While deployment schedules have shifted with the introduction of next-gen storage, the company expects higher margins over time. CFO Izilda Martins emphasized a stable backlog of $22.5 billion, buoyed by project pricing and new customer additions. The company remains focused on expanding revenue, optimizing margins, and capitalizing on opportunities in e-commerce, micro-fulfillment, and healthcare automation, with a cautiously optimistic outlook for the year ahead.

Should You Buy SYM Stock?

SYM stock has seen unprecedented gains this year, which also translates to an upgrade from a consensus “Hold” rating to a “Moderate Buy” rating among analysts. However, despite the upgrade, the stock still trades a few steps above its mean price target of $59.12, reflecting a downside potential of 31% from the market rate, signaling that Wall Street is yet to catch up to its growth.

The stock has been rated by 20 analysts, receiving six “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy” rating, 11 “Hold” ratings, and two “Strong Sell” ratings.

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Ruchi Gupta did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$NASX 23,275.92 -89.77 -0.38%
Nasdaq Composite
SYM 85.30 +1.53 +1.83%
Symbotic Inc

Most Popular News

Dividends and dollars by MarkgrafAve via iStock 1
3 Highest-Yielding Dividend Kings To Buy, Hold, and Forget
Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background by Stuart Monk via Shutterstock 2
S&P Futures Halted Due to CME Outage
Amazon - Image by bluestork via Shutterstock 3
Shorting Secured Out-of-the-Money Amazon Puts Works Here
Futures Options Swaps by Pavel Ignatov via Shutterstock 4
4 Unusually Active Options Trades to be Thankful For
Natural gas close up burner by Freer Law via iStock 5
Big Money is Betting on Natural Gas Prices to Break Out. Here’s the Setup.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot