How Is Aon's Stock Performance Compared to Other Insurance Stocks?

Dublin, Ireland-based Aon plc ( AON ) operates as a professional services firm with clients in over 120 countries across the globe. With a market cap of $78.9 billion , Aon’s offerings include risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, human resource consulting, and outsourcing services.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally referred to as “large-cap stocks.” Aon fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding the threshold, reflecting its substantial size, influence, and dominance in the insurance industry.

Aon stock touched its all-time high of $412.97 on Mar. 3 and is currently trading 14.3% below that peak. Meanwhile, Aon stock prices have dropped 3.4% over the past three months, lagging behind the iShares U.S. Insurance ETF’s ( IAK ) 1.8% uptick during the same time frame.

Aon’s performance has remained grim over the longer term as well. Aon stock prices have dipped 1.5% on a YTD basis and declined 10% over the past 52 weeks, compared to IAK’s 6.5% gains in 2025 and 2.5% drop over the past year.

Aon stock has traded below its 200-day moving average since April and below its 50-day moving average since mid-September, with some fluctuations, underscoring its bearish trend.

Aon’s stock prices gained 3.8% in the trading session following the release of its solid Q3 results on Oct. 31. Driven by continued momentum in organic sales, the company’s overall topline for the quarter grew 7.4% year-over-year to approximately $4 billion, beating the Street’s expectations by 1.4%. Further, its adjusted EPS surged 12.1% year-over-year to $3.05, surpassing the consensus estimates by 5.5%. Meanwhile, its free cash flows soared 13.5% year-over-year to $1.1 billion.

Aon has notably outperformed its peer Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.’s ( MMC ) 13.6% decline on a YTD basis and a 21.4% plunge over the past year.