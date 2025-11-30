1 Penny Stock Wall Street Predicts Will Soar More Than 450% in 2026

Penny stocks often fly under the radar due to their high volatility. Surf Air Mobility (SRFM), which trades at roughly $2 per share, is a rapidly evolving regional air mobility company. After seven consecutive quarters of meeting or exceeding guidance, and with an improved balance sheet and a high-potential AI software platform nearing commercialization, Wall Street believes this penny stock will evolve more quickly than initially expected.

With SurfOS set to launch in 2026 and the company moving toward profitability, some Wall Street analysts predict this undervalued penny stock could skyrocket by as much as 458% next year.

About Surf Air Mobility

Founded in 2012, Surf Air Mobility is a regional air mobility company that makes money in two main ways. First, it operates scheduled commuter flights and on-demand charter services, mainly through its airlines. Second, through its developing SurfOS software platform, which it plans to sell to charter brokers, aircraft operators, and aircraft owners to help them run flights more efficiently.

A Year of Reshaping the Business

The company delivered a stronger-than-expected third quarter for 2025, surpassing its revenue outlook. In Q3, total revenue of $29.2 million rose 3% year over year, exceeding its guidance range of $27 million to $28.5 million. Growth was fueled by a 40% jump in On Demand revenue versus Q2, boosted by a shift toward larger aircraft and international flights. The on-demand team reduced expenses by 36% since adopting SurfOS while increasing revenues, demonstrating the platform’s ability to drive profitability. CEO Deanna White pointed out that the company has flown over 300,000 passengers in the last year and maintains contacts with over 400 operators, a substantial network that includes potential SurfOS buyers. This improvement in On Demand helped to offset a 4% drop in Scheduled Service revenues. The company, however, remains unprofitable, with a net loss of $27.2 million in the third quarter.

During the third quarter, the firm entered into a five-year exclusive agreement with Palantir Technologies (PLTR), which will provide cutting-edge AI capabilities and offer up prospects to serve enterprise clients, aircraft manufacturers, and the FAA. Furthermore, the company completed a milestone $100 million strategic deal to expedite the development of its SurfOS platform and strengthen its balance sheet. The company also lowered its debt by $52 million through repayments and conversions.

According to the company, “This financing includes $26 million of new capital to drive development and commercialization of Surf OS. The remaining $74 million, structured as a zero-coupon convertible note, will be used to refinance debt, reducing cash interest expense and allowing for further deleveraging of the balance sheet.” CFO Oliver Reeves stated that the fresh financing provides a clear route for the company to become debt-free. This could minimize the strain on the balance sheet and assist the company in achieving profitability.

The third quarter marked the seventh consecutive quarter in which the company met or surpassed revenue and adjusted EBITDA targets. As a result, Surf Air Mobility increased its revenue forecast for 2025 to at least $105 million and reiterated that its airline operations are on track for full-year profitability.

Furthermore, Surf Air Mobility is hopeful about its expansion plans for next year. It plans to:

Commercialize SurfOS in 2026 through three flagship products: BrokerOS, OperatorOS, and OwnerOS.

Introduce new technology-enabled routes next year.

Increase the on-demand segment by developing relationships and hiring experienced brokers.

Obtain Argus broker accreditation for enhanced compliance and screening.

Increase capacity by delivering four more Caravans (small aircraft) in 2026.

What Does Wall Street Say About This Penny Stock?

Overall, Wall Street believes SRFM stock is a “Moderate Buy.” Out of the three analysts covering the stock, one has a “Strong Buy” recommendation, and two rate it a “Hold.” The average analyst target price of $7.75 for SRFM implies a 260% increase over current levels. Furthermore, analysts have set a high price target of $12, implying that the stock could rise as much as 458% over the next year.

While Surf Air Mobility’s transformation, technology roadmap, and operational progress are undeniably impressive, the fact remains that it is still a penny stock and not yet consistently profitable. These factors reveal a higher risk. For investors, this means the stock is best suited for those with a high risk appetite and a long-term horizon, who are comfortable weathering high risk for high returns.