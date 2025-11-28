Cattle Rallying on Black Friday

Barchart.com
Black and white cow in field by JackieLou DL via Pixabay
Live cattle futures are $4.95 to $5.25 higher on the Friday session. There have been some cash trade picked up in the north this week at $208-210, with dressed trade at $330. Feeder cattle futures are showing near limit gains on Friday, with contracts up $8.70 to $9.225. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down $2.09 to $329.88 on November 25.

Export Sales data from this morning showed 12,165 MT of beef sold in the week of October 16, a 4-week low. Shipments were tallied at 13,346 MT, the highest in 11 weeks.

USDA reported Wholesale Boxed Beef prices lower in the Friday AM report, with the Chc/Sel spread widening back out to $16.51. Choice boxes were down $1.39 to $366.89, while Select was $5.13 lower at $350.38. USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter for Wednesday was estimated at 124,000 head, with the week to date total at 369,000. That 12,000 head above last week but 2,509 head below the same week last year. 

Dec 25 Live Cattle  are at $215.975, up $4.950,

Feb 26 Live Cattle  are at $218.050, up $5.125,

Apr 26 Live Cattle  are at $219.425, up $5.175,

Jan 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $324.300, up $9.175

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $318.275, up $9.225

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $316.400, up $8.700


