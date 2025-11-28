Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Never miss an Options trading signal: Unusual Options Activity and Options Screeners with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Hog Traders Come Back from Holiday for Short Friday Session

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Pig resting in pen on hay by Annette Meyer via Pixabay
Pig resting in pen on hay by Annette Meyer via Pixabay
Plus500 Futures: Trade agricultural commodities, energy, metals & more. Bonus up to $200!

The market will back open this morning per normal, with an early close. Lean hog futures posted Wednesday gains of $1.95 to $2.50 as bulls were catching some pre-Black Friday sales. Preliminary open interest was down 2,231 contracts on Wednesday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $73.57 in the Wednesday PM report, up $1.85 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 80 cents on November 24 at $82.81. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Wednesday afternoon report was back up $2 to $94.25 per cwt. All primals were reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Wednesday at 487,000 head, taking the weekly total to 1.474 million head. That is 8,000 head below last week and down 340 head from same week last year.

Dec 25 Hogs  closed at $80.425, up $1.975,

Feb 26 Hogs  closed at $81.375, up $2.375

Apr 26 Hogs  closed at $85.350, up $2.400,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEG26 81.375s +2.375 +3.01%
Lean Hogs
HEZ25 80.425s +1.975 +2.52%
Lean Hogs
HEJ26 85.350s +2.400 +2.89%
Lean Hogs

Most Popular News

A U_S_ banknote that is digitally warped by Ruslan Lytvyn via Shutterstock 1
JEPI, the Covered Call ETF That Started a Mania, Is a Fallen Star. Here’s What Comes Next.
Occidental Petroleum Corp_ billboard- by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 2
Occidental Petroleum Could Hike Its Dividend - Price Target is At Least 21% Higher
New York Stock Exchange NYSE in Manhattan by 4kclips via Shutterstock 3
Stocks Fall Back as Nvidia Drags Chip Makers Lower
Image of Elon Musk by Alessia Pierdomenico via Shutterstock 4
‘These Chips Will Profoundly Change the World’ and ‘Save Lives.’ Elon Musk Doubles Down on AI Chips as TSLA Stock Stagnates YTD.
DIVIDENDS text on documents with graphs by Jittawit21 via Shutterstock 5
This AI Dividend Stock Is a Buy Even as the S&P 500’s Yield Falls to Dot-Com Lows
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot