Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to get Screeners that run automatically with the results emailed to you! FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Is Palo Alto Networks Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Palo Alto Networks Inc HQ sign-by Sundry Photography via Shutterstock
Palo Alto Networks Inc HQ sign-by Sundry Photography via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $129.2 billion, Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) is a leading global cybersecurity provider offering advanced security solutions across the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company delivers a broad portfolio that includes secure access, cloud-native protection, AI-driven security operations, and threat intelligence services. 

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally classified as “large-cap” stocks, and Palo Alto Networks fits this criterion perfectly. The company’s platforms such as Prisma, Strata, and Cortex, help organizations protect networks, applications, and data across multi-cloud and hybrid environments. Serving industries from government and healthcare to finance and telecommunications, it offers its products through channel partners and direct enterprise sales worldwide.

Shares of the Santa Clara, California-based company have declined 17.1% from its 52-week high of $223.61. Over the past three months, its shares have risen marginally, underperforming the broader Dow Jones Industrials Average's ($DOWI) 4.4% return during the same period.

www.barchart.com

Longer term, PANW stock is up 1.9% on a YTD basis, lagging behind DOWI's 11.5% gain. Moreover, shares of the security software maker have dipped 6.5% over the past 52 weeks, compared to DOWI’s 5.7% increase over the same time frame.

Despite a few fluctuations, the stock has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since September.

www.barchart.com

Despite reporting stronger-than-expected Q1 2026 adjusted EPS of $0.93 and revenue of $2.47 billion on Nov. 19, shares of PANW fell 7.4% the next day because investors reacted negatively to the company’s plan to acquire Chronosphere, viewed as a costly and high-risk move. The worry was that the pricey acquisition could pressure profitability even though total revenue grew 16% year-over-year to $2.5 billion and Next-Generation Security ARR rose 29% to $5.9 billion.

In comparison, rival Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) has outpaced PANW stock. AVGO stock has climbed 71.5% on a YTD basis and 141.3% over the past 52 weeks.

Despite the stock’s underperformance, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. PANW stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from 48 analysts in coverage, and the mean price target of $224.72 is a premium of 21.2% to current levels.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
AVGO 397.57 +12.54 +3.26%
Broadcom Ltd
$DOWI 47,427.12 +314.67 +0.67%
Dow Jones Industrial Average
PANW 185.35 -0.92 -0.49%
Palo Alto Networks Inc

Most Popular News

A U_S_ banknote that is digitally warped by Ruslan Lytvyn via Shutterstock 1
JEPI, the Covered Call ETF That Started a Mania, Is a Fallen Star. Here’s What Comes Next.
Occidental Petroleum Corp_ billboard- by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 2
Occidental Petroleum Could Hike Its Dividend - Price Target is At Least 21% Higher
New York Stock Exchange NYSE in Manhattan by 4kclips via Shutterstock 3
Stocks Fall Back as Nvidia Drags Chip Makers Lower
Image of Elon Musk by Alessia Pierdomenico via Shutterstock 4
‘These Chips Will Profoundly Change the World’ and ‘Save Lives.’ Elon Musk Doubles Down on AI Chips as TSLA Stock Stagnates YTD.
DIVIDENDS text on documents with graphs by Jittawit21 via Shutterstock 5
This AI Dividend Stock Is a Buy Even as the S&P 500’s Yield Falls to Dot-Com Lows
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot