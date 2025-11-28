Barchart.com
Is American Tower Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Aditya Sarawgi - Barchart - Columnist

American Tower Corp_ magnified logo-by Casimiro PT via Shutterstock
Boston, Massachusetts-based American Tower Corporation (AMT) is a leading independent owner, operator, and developer of multitenant communications real estate. With a market cap of approximately $84.8 billion, American Tower’s operations span the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Indo-Pacific.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as "large-cap stocks." American Tower fits this bill perfectly. Given the company’s extensive operations and stronghold in the real estate space, its valuation above this mark is unsurprising.

American Tower touched its 52-week high of $234.33 on Jul. 24 and is currently trading 22.7% below that peak. Meanwhile, AMT stock prices have declined 12.6% over the past three months, lagging behind the Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX7.8% gains during the same time frame.

American Tower’s performance has remained underwhelming in the longer term as well. AMT stock prices have dipped 1.2% on a YTD basis and declined 12.9% over the past 52 weeks, compared to Nasdaq’s 20.2% surge in 2025 and 21.1% returns over the past year.

AMT stock has remained below its 50-day moving average since late July and below its 200-day moving average since late August, underscoring its bearish trend.

Despite reporting better-than-expected results, American Tower’s stock declined 3.7% in the trading session following the release of its Q3 results on Oct. 28. Driven by continued growth in tenant billings and property revenues, the company’s overall topline for the quarter jumped 7.7% year-over-year to $2.7 billion, beating the Street’s projections by 2.4%. Meanwhile, its adjusted funds from operations per share increased 5.3% year-over-year to $2.78, surpassing the consensus estimates by a notable margin. However, AMT’s free cash flows and operating cash flows observed a slight decline compared to the year-ago quarter, which likely unsettled investor confidence.

While AMT has underperformed its peer Crown Castle Inc.’s (CCI23 bps dip in 2025, it has slightly outpaced CCI’s 14.8% decline over the past year.

Among the 22 analysts covering the AMT stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” Its mean price target of $227.80 suggests a 25.7% premium to current price levels.


On the date of publication, Aditya Sarawgi did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

