Is AT&T Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

With a market cap of $183 billion , AT&T Inc. ( T ) is a global provider of telecommunications and technology services operating through its Communications and Latin America segments. It has grown into one of the world’s largest providers of wireless, broadband, and communication services.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally classified as “large-cap” stocks, and AT&T fits this criterion perfectly. The company offers a wide range of consumer and business solutions, including wireless voice and data services, internet connectivity, and related devices.

Shares of the Dallas, Texas-based company have slipped 13.3% from its 52-week high of $29.79 . The stock has declined 9.6% over the past three months, lagging behind the Nasdaq Composite’s ( $NASX ) 7.8% gain over the same time frame.

Longer term, AT&T stock is up 13.4% on a YTD basis, underperforming NASX’s 20.2% increase. Moreover, shares of the company have risen 11.8% over the past 52 weeks, compared to NASX’s 21.1% return over the same time frame.

The stock has been trading below its 50-day moving average since late September.

AT&T shares fell 1.9% after the company posted Q3 2025 on Oct. 22 as investors reacted to flat adjusted EPS of $0.54 despite strong subscriber additions. Concerns also rose over ongoing structural pressures, including a 7.8% decline in Business Wireline revenue and increased operating costs tied to higher equipment sales, legal settlements of ~$0.4 billion, and rising depreciation from network upgrades.

In contrast, rival Verizon Communications Inc. ( VZ ) has lagged behind AT&T stock. VZ stock has risen 2.2% on a YTD basis and declined 7.9% over the past 52 weeks.